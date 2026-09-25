Gold, silver prices today, 25 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Friday, 25 September, amid ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict, as the US Senate narrowly voted down a resolution calling for an end to the war in Iran.

The Senate on Thursday narrowly voted down a measure demanding an end to the US war with Iran. The chamber voted 49-50 on the resolution, the latest to call for an end to the war, according to a CNBC US report.

In the international markets, gold prices ticked up on Friday but were set to post a weekly loss, pressured by a stronger dollar and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated to contain inflation. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,288.36 per ounce by 0200 GMT, but was down 2% so far this week. US gold futures edged 0.6% higher to $4,323.10.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities in India. Silver prices, on the other hand, declined in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 25 September was trading 0.13% higher at ₹151,780 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.10% lower at ₹233,810 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 25 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 25 September 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹151,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹138,646/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹232,980/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 25 September 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹151,510/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹138,884/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹233,380/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 25 September 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹151,520/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹138,893/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹233,170/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 25 September 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,570/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹139,856/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹238,380/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 25 September 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹151,200/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹138,600/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹232,680/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 25 September 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹151,840/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹139,187/10 gm