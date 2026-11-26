Gold and silver prices, 26 November: Gold and silver prices rose in early domestic trading on Thursday after the US reported strong inflation data, fueling December rate-hike bets.

In the international market, gold fell to its lowest level in more ‌than a year after strong US inflation data failed to assuage concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $3,577.28 per ounce. Earlier, the commodity touched its lowest level since ​August 2025. At one point, the metal fell below the key $3,500 level for the first time since ​September 2025. US gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.73% to settle at $3,535.8, according to a report by CNBC.

In the domestic futures market, MCX were trading 1.20% higher at ₹1,23,370 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures rose by around 2.73% to ₹1,47,700 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Gold and silver prices today in India Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 26 November.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 26 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹122,930/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹116,950/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹147,180/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 26 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹123,060/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹117,080/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹147,910/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 26 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹123,160/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹117,170/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹148,030/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 26 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹122,900/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹116,920/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹147,710/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 26 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹123,260/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹117,260/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹148,140/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 26 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹123,420/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹117,420/10 gm