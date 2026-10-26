Gold, silver prices today, 26 October: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices, 26 October: Gold and silver prices edged higher in the domestic market on Monday, rebounding from recent declines. The price of 24K gold rose by 0.21% to ₹1,42,810 per 10 grams, while silver prices rose by 0.36% to ₹1,97,300 per kg, compared with 25 October.

In the international market, gold fell to a three-month low ​on Friday, recording its steepest weekly decline ​in over four months, as higher energy prices fueled inflation concerns and reinforced expectations of elevated US interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,998.49 an ounce by 2:27 p.m. EDT, ​slipping below the $4,000 mark for the first time since mid-July. Bullion has fallen 4% over the last week, putting it on track for its worst ⁠week since June. US gold futures for December delivery settled 1.3% lower at $4,007.90 per ounce, as detailed in a report by CNBC.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 0.21% higher at ₹1,42,810 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures advanced by around 0.37% to ₹1,97,303 per kg at approximately 9:13 am on 26 October.

Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Gold and silver prices today in India Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 26 October.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 26 October 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹142,300/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹130,442/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹196,330/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 26 October 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,540/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,662/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹196,670/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 26 October 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,650/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130,763/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹196,820/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 26 October 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,350/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹130,488/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹196,410/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 26 October 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,770/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,873/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹196,980/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 26 October 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,780/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹130,882/10 gm