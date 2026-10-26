Gold, silver prices today, 26 October: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices today, 26 October: Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver retail rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major Indian cities, along with MCX market updates.

Shivam Shukla
Published26 Oct 2026, 09:32 AM IST
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Gold and silver price today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Gold and silver price today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Gold and silver prices, 26 October: Gold and silver prices edged higher in the domestic market on Monday, rebounding from recent declines. The price of 24K gold rose by 0.21% to 1,42,810 per 10 grams, while silver prices rose by 0.36% to 1,97,300 per kg, compared with 25 October.

In the international market, gold fell to a three-month low ​on Friday, recording its steepest weekly decline ​in over four months, as higher energy prices fueled inflation concerns and reinforced expectations of elevated US interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,998.49 an ounce by 2:27 p.m. EDT, ​slipping below the $4,000 mark for the first time since mid-July. Bullion has fallen 4% over the last week, putting it on track for its worst ⁠week since June. US gold futures for December delivery settled 1.3% lower at $4,007.90 per ounce, as detailed in a report by CNBC.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 0.21% higher at 1,42,810 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures advanced by around 0.37% to 1,97,303 per kg at approximately 9:13 am on 26 October.

Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Also Read | Malabar Gold rates October 2026: 22K, 24K gold prices vs Tanishq, Joyalukkas

Gold and silver prices today in India

Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 26 October.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 26 October

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 142,300/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 130,442/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 196,330/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 26 October

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 142,540/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 130,662/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 196,670/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 26 October

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 142,650/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 130,763/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 196,820/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 26 October

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 142,350/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 130,488/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 196,410/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 26 October

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 142,770/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 130,873/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 196,980/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 26 October

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 142,780/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 130,882/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 196,509/1 kg

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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