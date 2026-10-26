Gold, silver prices today, 26 October: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices, 26 October: Gold and silver prices edged higher in the domestic market on Monday, rebounding from recent declines. The price of 24K gold rose by 0.21% to ₹1,42,810 per 10 grams, while silver prices rose by 0.36% to ₹1,97,300 per kg, compared with 25 October.
In the international market, gold fell to a three-month low on Friday, recording its steepest weekly decline in over four months, as higher energy prices fueled inflation concerns and reinforced expectations of elevated US interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.
Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,998.49 an ounce by 2:27 p.m. EDT, slipping below the $4,000 mark for the first time since mid-July. Bullion has fallen 4% over the last week, putting it on track for its worst week since June. US gold futures for December delivery settled 1.3% lower at $4,007.90 per ounce, as detailed in a report by CNBC.
In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 0.21% higher at ₹1,42,810 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures advanced by around 0.37% to ₹1,97,303 per kg at approximately 9:13 am on 26 October.
Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.
Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 26 October.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹142,300/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹130,442/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹196,330/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,540/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,662/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹196,670/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,650/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130,763/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹196,820/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,350/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹130,488/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹196,410/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,770/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,873/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹196,980/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,780/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹130,882/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹196,509/1 kg
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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