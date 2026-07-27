Gold, silver prices today, 27 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: Gold rose more than 1% in the international market on Monday as a pause in Middle East hostilities sent oil prices lower, alleviating some inflation concerns, while investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $4,110.56 per ounce by 0200 GMT. US gold futures gained 1% to $4,112.10. The US dollar index was down 0.3%, making greenback-priced metals more affordable for holders of other currencies.

The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market also rose, amid continued uncertainty and tensions between the United States and Iran. Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal rise across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, also increased in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 27 July was trading 0.51% higher at ₹144,520 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 1.01% higher at ₹225,120 per kg at around 9:07 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 27 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 27 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹144,010/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹132,009/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹224,320/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 27 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹144,260/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹132,238/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹224,710/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 27 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹144,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹132, 339/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹224,880/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 27 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹144,090/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹132,083/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹224,170/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 27 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹144,510/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹132,468/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹224,820/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 27 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹144,700/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹132,642/10 gm