Gold and silver prices, 27 November: Gold and silver prices rose in early domestic trading on Friday amid a strong dollar and bets on tighter Fed policy.

In the international market, gold prices drifted lower on Thursday, as lingering inflation concerns and the market's growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again pressured the precious metal.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $3,566.99 per ounce by 1901 GMT. Prices briefly fell below the psychologically important $3,500 level on Wednesday for the first time since September 2025. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.9% to $3,565.90, as per a report by Reuters.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures rose 1.63% to ₹1,24,790 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures rallied by around 4.06% to ₹1,52,530 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Also Read | Gold drifts lower as Fed rate-hike fears loom

Gold and silver prices today in India Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 27 November.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 27 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹124,350/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹118,300/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹151,990/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 27 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹124,550/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹118,490/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹152,150/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 27 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹124,650/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹118,580/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹152,270/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 27 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹124,380/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹118,330/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹151,950/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 27 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹124,740/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹118,680/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹152,390/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 27 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹124,910/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹118,830/10 gm