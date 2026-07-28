Gold, silver prices today, 28 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: Gold rose in the international market on Tuesday, as a pause in hostilities between ​the United States and ​Iran sent crude ​oil prices to a one-week low, easing inflation concerns ahead of the US interest rate decision this week.

Spot gold gained 0.9% to $4,087.59 an ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.5% to $4,090. The US dollar index softened by 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for overseas buyers.

Oil ​prices fell 6% to hit a one-week low, after the US and Iran paused strikes over the weekend following two weeks of attacks, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution. Such a development would de-escalate ⁠the conflict and allow shipping to resume in the Strait of Hormuz.

The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market, on the other hand, declined and remained volatile. Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, also dropped in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 28 July was trading 0.62% lower at ₹142,940 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 1.29% lower at ₹218,920 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices drop up to 1% on MCX ahead of US Fed policy decision

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 28 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 28 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹142,410/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹130,543/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹217,830/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 28 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,772/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹218,210/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 28 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,750/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130, 854/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹218,560/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 28 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,450/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹130,579/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹218,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 28 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,870/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,964/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹218,730/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 28 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹143,080/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹130,964/10 gm