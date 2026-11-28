Gold and silver prices, 28 November: Gold and silver prices closed higher in domestic markets on Friday, despite a strong US dollar and expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy. The MCX will remain closed today and resume trading on Monday.

In the international market, gold prices edged higher on Friday after the previous ​session’s plunge to ​a 15-month low, ​as hot US inflation data reinforced expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, as per a report by Reuters.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,591.37 an ounce. Bullion briefly fell below the ⁠key $3,500 ‌level on Wednesday for the first time since ⁠September 2025. US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.5% to $3,589.50.

In the domestic market, MCX gold prices closed 2.61% higher at ₹1,26,000 per 10 grams, while MCX silver prices closed 4.84% higher at ₹1,53,640 per kg on Friday.

Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Gold and silver prices today in India Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 28 November.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 28 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹125,560/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹115,097/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹153,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 28 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹125,770/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹115,289/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹153,360/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 28 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹125,870/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹115,381/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹153,480/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 28 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹125,610/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹115,143/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹153,160/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 28 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹125,970/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹115,473/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,600/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 28 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹126,140/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹115,628/10 gm