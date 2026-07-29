Gold, silver prices today, 29 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices today, 29 July: Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver retail rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major Indian cities, along with MCX market updates.

Shivam Shukla
Published29 Jul 2026, 09:36 AM IST
Check out gold and silver prices in your city today. (July 29)
Check out gold and silver prices in your city today. (July 29) (AFP)

Gold and silver prices: Gold fell on Wednesday in the international markets, weighed down by ​a firm dollar that remained ​near a one-month ​high, while investors awaited this week’s US Federal Reserve interest rate decision and comments from Chair Kevin Warsh for signals on the policy outlook.

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $4,032.42 an ounce, while US gold futures for ⁠August delivery slid 1.1% to $4,032.40. The US dollar steadied near a one-month high on Tuesday, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

The focus of global markets is now on how the ongoing war between the US and Iran pans out. According to a recent report by CNBC US, Iran targeted American forces in the Middle East with ballistic missiles late Tuesday, stateside, US Central Command said, raising tensions in the region again after the warring sides had briefly halted hostilities.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates in the domestic market are showing continuous volatility across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, rose marginally in the domestic bullion market.

Gold

24K Per 10g
--

Silver

Per Kg
--

MCX gold rate on 29 July was trading 0.11% lower at 142,100 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.31% higher at 217,160 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Also Read | Gold, silver prices trade mixed ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 29 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 29 July

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 141,600/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 129,800/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 216,400/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 29 July

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 141,850/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 130,029/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 216,770/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 29 July

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 141,960/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 130, 130/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 217,060/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 29 July

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 141,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 129,855/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 216,600/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 29 July

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 142,080/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 130,240/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 217,230/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 29 July

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 142,260/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 130,405/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 217,520/1 kg

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Gold PricesSilver PricesIndiaNewsGold And Silver PricesGold Price IndiaGold Price
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceGold, silver prices today, 29 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.