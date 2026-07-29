Gold, silver prices today, 29 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: Gold fell on Wednesday in the international markets, weighed down by ​a firm dollar that remained ​near a one-month ​high, while investors awaited this week’s US Federal Reserve interest rate decision and comments from Chair Kevin Warsh for signals on the policy outlook.

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $4,032.42 an ounce, while US gold futures for ⁠August delivery slid 1.1% to $4,032.40. The US dollar steadied near a one-month high on Tuesday, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

The focus of global markets is now on how the ongoing war between the US and Iran pans out. According to a recent report by CNBC US, Iran targeted American forces in the Middle East with ballistic missiles late Tuesday, stateside, US Central Command said, raising tensions in the region again after the warring sides had briefly halted hostilities.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates in the domestic market are showing continuous volatility across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, rose marginally in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 29 July was trading 0.11% lower at ₹142,100 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.31% higher at ₹217,160 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Also Read | Gold, silver prices trade mixed ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 29 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 29 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,600/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹129,800/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹216,400/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 29 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,850/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,029/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹216,770/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 29 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,960/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130, 130/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹217,060/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 29 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹141,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹129,855/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹216,600/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 29 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,080/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,240/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹217,230/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 29 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,260/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹130,405/10 gm