Gold, silver prices today, 29 June: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market dropped on Monday, 29 June, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates showing marginal declines across major cities. Silver prices also decreased in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 29 June for August futures contracts was trading 0.32% lower at ₹144,130 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.13% lower at ₹223,470 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Oil edged higher on Monday after renewed military strikes between the US and Iran over the weekend reignited concerns over crude supplies from the Middle East, along with the possibility of further disruption in global trade lines.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.3% to $70.17 a barrel. International Brent climbed 0.78% to $72.55. WTI futures settled below $70 on Friday for the first time since 27 February — the day before the start of the Iran war.

Important geopolitical developments US-Iran pause hostilities; Hormuz shipping resumes after weekend clashes The US and Iran agreed Sunday to pause hostilities and allow commercial vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz freely, following a weekend of military exchanges that threatened to derail negotiations aimed at ending their conflict.

“Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MOU,” a US official said on Sunday, as per a report by CNBC US. “Both sides will stand down for now, and vessels can move freely.”

China widens Japan export curbs, targeting drone makers, nuclear firms and defence institutes China on Monday blacklisted four Japanese government defence research institutes and imposed tighter export restrictions on dozens of other Japanese entities, escalating a months-long campaign to limit Tokyo’s access to Chinese-origin dual-use goods, as detailed in a report by CNBC US.

The Ministry of Commerce of China added 20 entities, including the National Institute for Defence Studies and research centres for ground, naval and air systems, to the export control list. Several units under Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries were also targeted.

Samsung, SK Hynix shares fall as investors brace for reported $1.3 trillion spending plans Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix plunged on Monday after reports surfaced that the pair are expected to unveil investment plans worth more than $1 trillion.

Also Read | Gold rate declines on MCX as US-Iran tensions drive oil prices up

Samsung Electronics’ stock was down 4.7%, while SK Hynix was 3.1% lower. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will unveil major investment plans and long-term strategies totalling up to 2,000 trillion won ($1.3 trillion) over the next 10 years, the Korea Economic Daily reported.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 29 June 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 29 June 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹143,050/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹131,129/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹211,290/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 29 June 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹143,800/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹131,817/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹223,180/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 29 June 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹144,070/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹132,064/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹223,140/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 29 June 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹143,760/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹131,780/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹222,670/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 29 June 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹144,100/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹132,092/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹223,360/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 29 June 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹144,290/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹132,266/10 gm