Gold, silver prices today, 3 August: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Monday, 3 August, after US President Donald Trump called off planned strikes on Iran, amid hopes of fresh talks between the US and Iran.

Trump on Sunday said negotiations with Iran will begin today after he held off on new strikes against Iran, once again raising hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict that has upended energy supplies, as per a report by CNBC US.

“Now, what we’re doing is we’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon,” Trump told reporters Sunday aboard Air Force One, without disclosing the venue or participants.

This led to oil prices falling in early Asian trading today as investors pared geopolitical risk premiums afterTrump said he had called off a planned strike on Iran.

West Texas Intermediate futures for September delivery declined 4.5% to $80.89 per barrel. Brent crude futures for October delivery lost 4.4% to $84.10 a barrel.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities in India. Silver prices also rose in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 3 August was trading 0.15% higher at ₹143,640 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.27% higher at ₹218,750 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices climb on MCX as dollar, crude oil prices decline

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 3 August.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 3 August 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹143,150/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹131,221/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹218,150/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 3 August 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹143,400/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹131,450/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹218,530/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 3 August 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹143,510/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹131, 551/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹218,700/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 3 August 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹143,210/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹131,276/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹218,240/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 3 August 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹143,740/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹131,786/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹218,970/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 3 August 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹143,930/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹131,936/10 gm