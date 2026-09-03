Gold, silver prices today, 3 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Thursday, 3 September, amid ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict, with Iran attacking Kuwait and Trump claiming that hostilities are not going to last ‘too long.’

In international markets, gold prices firmed on Thursday as the US dollar and Treasury yields eased, while investors braced for US nonfarm payrolls data that could help shape expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next policy move, according to a report by CNBC US.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,409.97 per ounce by 0219 GMT after hitting a near one-month low in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.9% to $4,455.30.

The US dollar was under pressure while US Treasury yields slipped from multi-year highs. A softer dollar makes greenback-priced metals less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities in India. Silver prices also rose in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 3 September was trading 0.81% higher at ₹154,260 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.92% higher at ₹238,180 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 3 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 3 September 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹153,690/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,883/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹237,240/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 3 September 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹153,950/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,121/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹237,650/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 3 September 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹153,910/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,084/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹237,750/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 3 September 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹153,590/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,791/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹237,240/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 3 September 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹154,040/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹141,203/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹237,940/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 3 September 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹154,240/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,387/10 gm