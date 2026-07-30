Gold, silver prices today, 30 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday in the international market, as markets assessed comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh on tackling inflation after the US central bank left interest rates unchanged at its latest policy meeting.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $4,076.29 per ounce, as of 0245 GMT after rising as much as 2% on Wednesday. US gold futures for August delivery gained 1% to $4,073.60.

A divided Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday while Warsh reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment and focus to bringing inflation under control, leaving markets uncertain about its next policy move.

In another important development, the US forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 pm Wednesday stateside, retaliating against Iranian missile attacks on American forces in the region, raising the possibility of further escalation of the conflict after a brief pause.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates remain volatile and are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices, on the other hand, also declined in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 30 July was trading 0.18% lower at ₹142,530 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.53% lower at ₹217, 010 per kg at around 9:07 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Also Read | Gold, silver prices volatile on MCX after the US Fed holds rates steady

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 30 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 30 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹142,170/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹130,323/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹216,040/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 30 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,420/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,552/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹216,410/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 30 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,530/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130, 653/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹216,580/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 30 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,360/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹130,497/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹216,390/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 30 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,650/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,786/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹216,750/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 30 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,970/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹131,050/10 gm