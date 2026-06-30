Gold, silver prices today, 30 June: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market dropped on Tuesday, 30 June, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates showing marginal declines across major cities. Silver prices also decreased in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 30 June for August futures contracts was trading 1.3% lower at ₹140,950 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 1.08% lower at ₹220,670 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Oil prices declined on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of possible US-Iran talks in Doha. Both sides exchanged missile strikes over the weekend, putting the interim ceasefire aimed at ending the four-month conflict under strain.

Brent crude futures for August delivery, set to expire on Tuesday, fell 1.03% or 75 cents, to $72.40 per barrel. The more actively traded September Brent contract was down 0.54%, or 40 cents, at $73.51 per barrel.

Important geopolitical developments China factory activity grows faster than expected in June China’s manufacturing activity expanded faster than expected in June, with high-tech production climbing amid demand tied to the global artificial-intelligence investment boom, while real estate development and consumer goods production remained under pressure, according to CNBC US today.

The official purchasing managers’ index edged up to 50.3 in June from 50.0 in May, beating economists’ forecast of 50.1 and returning to expansionary territory above the 50-mark threshold.

Japanese yen sinks to 40-year low The Japanese yen weakened to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1986 on Tuesday, keeping investors on alert for possible intervention by Japanese authorities, CNBC US reported.

Also Read | Gold rate drops near ₹1,40,500 per 10 grams on MCX

The yen fell to 162.27 per dollar in early Asian trading, marking its lowest level in four decades, data from LSEG showed.

Trump says US and Iran to hold fresh talks in Qatar today The United States and Iran are poised to hold fresh talks on Tuesday in Qatar’s capital, US President Donald Trump said via social media on Monday.

He wrote: “IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!”

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 30 June 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 30 June 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,650/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹128,929/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹219,810/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 30 June 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,890/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹129,149/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹220,180/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 30 June 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,000/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹129,250/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹220,360/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 30 June 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,710/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹128,984/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹219,890/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 30 June 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹141,120/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹129,360/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹220,530/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 30 June 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,300/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹129,525/10 gm