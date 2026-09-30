Gold, silver prices today, 30 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Wednesday, 30 September, amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty between the US and Iran. The US and Iran held separate mediator talks, as Mideast oil exports hit a wartime high.

US and Iranian officials held separate indirect talks with mediators on Monday, reviving efforts to end seven months of war as Tehran presses for a response to a revised ceasefire framework, and Middle East crude exports climb to their highest level since the conflict began, according to a report by CNBC US.

In the international markets, gold prices fell on Wednesday and were headed for a monthly loss as expectations of higher interest rates weighed on sentiment, while investors awaited US inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next policy move. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $4,170.63 per ounce, as of 0150 GMT, and has lost more than 6% so far this month. US gold futures gained 0.5% to $4,201.90.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices also dropped in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 30 September was trading 0.64% higher at ₹1,49,810 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.43% higher at ₹2,26,270 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 30 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 30 September 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹149,280/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹136,840/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹225,470/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 30 September 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹149,530/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹137,069/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹225,860/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 30 September 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹149,640/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹137,170/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹226,170/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 30 September 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹149,320/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹136,877/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹225,690/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 30 September 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹149,760/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹137,280/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹226,350/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 30 September 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹149,950/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹137,454/10 gm