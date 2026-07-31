Gold, silver prices today, 31 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Friday, 31 July, amid continued uncertainty and tensions between the United States and Iran.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Congress to add tariffs on Iran to a bipartisan sanctions bill targeting Russia and Tehran. Trade experts, however, say the proposal would have little effect. The US imports virtually nothing from Iran. Attaching tariffs to the bill could jeopardise its chances of becoming law, despite broad support in Congress for sanctions against Russia and Iran, according to CNBC US.

The dollar index climbed about 0.40%, making gold more expensive for buyers using overseas currencies. Oil prices, on the other hand, declined after Saudi Arabia proposed a naval coalition to protect key trade routes as ships come under attack from Iran and its allies in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices, on the other hand, also declined in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 31 July was trading 0.05% lower at ₹144,010 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.36% lower at ₹219,730 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 31 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 31 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹143,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹131,423/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹218,800/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 31 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹143,620/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹131,652/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹219,180/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 31 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹143,720/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹131, 753/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹219,350/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 31 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹143,430/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹131,478/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹218,890/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 31 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹143,850/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹131,863/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹219,530/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 31 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹144,040/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹132,037/10 gm