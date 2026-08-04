Gold, silver prices today, 4 August: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Tuesday, 4 August, amid renewed hopes of a peace resolution between the US and Iran, to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

US President Donald Trump, as per a CNBC report, insisted talks between the US and Iran are ongoing after Tehran undermined him by saying it had no plans for direct negotiations with Washington.

Trump, in an angry Truth Social post, called the Islamic Republic’s leaders “unbelievably duplicitous” and accused them of lying about peace talks that are underway, saying that the talks are going on, “whether Iran wants to admit it or not.”

He asserted that the US is in complete control of the Strait of Hormuz, even though ship traffic through the economically vital waterway remains at a fraction of its pre-war averages.

The oil prices rebounded slightly Tuesday, after plunging in the previous session, on concerns that Middle Eastern supply remains at risk due to a lack of a clear resolution of the war. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was $0.61, or 0.7% higher at $80.95 after falling over 5% in the previous session to its lowest in nearly a week.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal rise across major cities in India. Silver prices also rose in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 4 August was trading 0.43% higher at ₹143,620 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 1.23% higher at ₹219,880 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 4 August.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 4 August 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹143,120/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹131,193/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹218,930/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 4 August 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹143,360/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹131,413/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹219,310/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 4 August 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹143,480/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹131, 523/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹219,480/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 4 August 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹143,170/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹131,239/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹219,020/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 4 August 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹143,590/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹131,624/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹219,660/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 4 August 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹143,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹131,688/10 gm