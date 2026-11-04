Gold, silver prices today, 4 Nov: Check 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata ahead of Dhanteras

Gold and silver prices declined in the domestic market on Wednesday, 4 November, as buyers prepare for the upcoming Dhanteras and Diwali festivities.
At 9:28 am, gold prices in India stood at ₹1,39,790 per 10 grams, down ₹100 or 0.07%. Silver prices fell ₹1,910 or 1.06% to ₹1,78,570 per kg, according to Bullion.com.
On the MCX, gold futures declined 0.09% to ₹1,39,333 per 10 grams, while silver futures fell 0.95% to ₹1,77,985 per kg.
Dhanteras will be celebrated on 6 November, while Diwali falls on 8 November 2026. Gold and silver purchases are considered an important part of the festive celebrations, with many households buying jewellery, coins and utensils during this period.
In the international market, gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a softer US dollar ahead of the US midterm election outcome. Investors were also awaiting US non-farm payrolls data later this week for clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction, according to Reuters.
According to Investing.com, December gold futures rose 0.16% to $3,946.75 per ounce, while silver futures fell to $49.253 per ounce at 9:26 am.
Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounding geopolitical developments involving Iran and the United States continued to influence investor sentiment. Traders were also assessing the possibility of further US interest rate hikes. Higher interest rates generally increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold.
Gold is available in different purities in the retail market. While 24-karat gold is the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used to make jewellery because of its greater durability.
Here is a look at the latest retail prices of 24K gold, 22K gold and 999 fine silver across major Indian cities on 4 November.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,39,850/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹127,683/ 10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹177,940/ 1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹139,440/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹127,820/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹178,080/ 1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹139,650/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹128,013/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹178,380/ 1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹139,250/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹127,646/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹177,840/ 1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹139,660/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹128,022/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹178,360/ 1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹139,840/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹128,187/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹178,600/ 1 kg
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Gold and silver prices may vary across jewellers and locations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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