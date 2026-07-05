Gold, silver prices today — 5 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 18K, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices today: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose in the last week, due to positive global cues, easing expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Since gold prices do not change on weekends, local jewelers on Sunday, 5 July, will follow prices registered at Friday's closing rates. On 3 July, the price of gold settled at ₹147,840 per 10 grams while that of 999 fine silver stood at ₹237,680 per kg on Friday evening's closing price.
Over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, there is no live trading to influence the rates since global bullion markets and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in India are closed. It is important to note that the domestic price of gold is heavily dependent on the international spot market and the USD/INR currency exchange rate.
With silver prices reflecting significant increase of 6.22% in the domestic bullion market, 24-karat gold rates also climbed by 2.25% since 28 June. MCX gold rate on 5 July was recorded to be 0.01% lower at ₹147,365.00 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, stood 0.04 % higher at ₹237,499 per kg.
According to the World Gold Council's Gold Mid-Year Outlook 2026 report published in July, gold prices are expected to remain range-bound in the second half of 2026. However, a clear upside potential is possible if economic or geopolitical risks worsen.
The report further mentioned that gold may trade -5 per cent around US $4,100/oz during the second half (H2) of 2026 under current macro conditions. As per the findings of this study, an upward trend toward US $4,500/oz is possible in the face of worsening economic or geopolitical conditions, a reversal in interest-rate expectations and increased participation from long-term investors.
Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 5 July 2026.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹147,310/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹135,034/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹110,483/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹236,840/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹147,570/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹135,273/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹110,678/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹237,250/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹147,680/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹135,373/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹110,760/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹237,440/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹147,370/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹135,089/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹110,528/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹236,940/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹147,800/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹135,483/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹110,850/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹237,630/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹148,000/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹135,667/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹111,000/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹237,940/1 kg
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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