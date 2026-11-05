Gold, silver prices today, 5 November: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices, 5 November: Gold and silver prices edged higher in the domestic market on Thursday, following the recently concluded US midterm elections, which saw a blue wave with Democratic victories.

In the international market, precious metals saw strong gains on Wednesday, while the value of the dollar fell, following the US midterm elections. Spot gold was 3.4% higher at $4,061.30 an ounce, while spot silver jumped 5.1% to trade at $52.29 per ounce. Front-month gold futures added 3.4% to settle at $4,073, while silver futures were up 5.1% at $52.28.

Both gold and silver enjoyed record-breaking rallies in 2025, surging 66% and 135% respectively over the course of the year as investors sought safe haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainty and broader market volatility, as detailed in a report by CNBC.

But the momentum has come undone this year, with rising inflation, surging bond yields and hawkish central banks removing support from the metals. Gold is down more than 6% year-to-date, while silver has tumbled around 26%.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 1.5% higher at ₹1,46,030 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures rose by around 1.62% to ₹1,91,250 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Gold and silver prices today in India Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 5 November.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 5 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹145,510/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹133,384/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹190,570/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 5 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹145,600/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹133,467/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹190,730/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 5 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹145,880/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹133,723/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹191,050/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 5 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹145,570/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹133,439/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹190,650/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 5 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹145,830/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹133,678/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹191,030/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 5 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹146,020/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹133,853/10 gm