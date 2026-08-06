Gold, silver prices today, 6 August: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market traded mixed on Thursday, 6 August, amid hopes of a soon-to-be-reached peace deal between the United States and Iran.

Iran said the US was ready to “return to commitments” while denying that negotiations were ongoing with Washington, after United States President Donald Trump signalled a deal was in the making, according to a report by CNBC US. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi made the comment in an interview with state broadcaster IRNA on Wednesday, without elaborating on the said commitments, likely referring to the interim understanding reached in June.

Subsequently, crude prices were little changed on reports that the US, Iran and Oman were working on an agreement to manage ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 7 cents at $79.43 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures traded 50 cents lower to $75.27.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities in India. Silver prices, on the other hand, declined in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 6 August was trading 0.22% higher at ₹149,100 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.16% lower at ₹227,990 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Also Read | Gold Holds Gain as Progress on Hormuz Deal Lowers Rate-Hike Odds

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 6 August.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 6 August 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹148,700/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹136,308/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹227,660/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 6 August 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹148,960/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,552/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹228,060/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 6 August 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹149,070/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹136, 648/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹228,240/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 6 August 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹148,760/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹136,343/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹227,750/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 6 August 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹149,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹136,758/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹228,240/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 6 August 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹149,390/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹136,941/10 gm