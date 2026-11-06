Gold, silver prices today, 6 November: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices, 6 November: Gold and silver prices edged lower in the domestic market on Friday after recent volatility in precious metals following the US midterm elections.

In the international market, on the other hand, gold prices hit a more than two-week high on Thursday as the US dollar and Treasury yields weakened after lower oil prices eased inflation concerns, while investors awaited key US payrolls data for clues on rate policy, CNBC reported.

Spot gold was up 1% at $4,100.27 per ounce by 02:05 pm ET (1905 GMT) after hitting ​a session high of $4,146.63 per ounce, a level last seen on 20 October.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 1.18% lower at ₹1,42,750 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures declined by around 1.54% to ₹1,84,650 per kg at around 9:17 am.

Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Gold and silver prices today in India Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 6 November.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 6 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹142,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹130,396/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹183,990/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 6 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,490/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,616/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹184,310/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 6 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,610/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130,726/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹184,460/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 6 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹130,396/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹184,200/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 6 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,773/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹184,740/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 6 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,850/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹130,946/10 gm