Gold, silver prices today, 7 August: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices today, 7 August: Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver retail rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major Indian cities, along with MCX market updates.

Shivam Shukla
Updated7 Aug 2026, 09:43 AM IST
Check out gold and silver prices in your city today. (August 7)
Check out gold and silver prices in your city today. (August 7)(AFP)

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Friday, 7 August, amid hopes of peace in the Middle East.

In the international markets, gold prices registered their biggest weekly gain since January, helped by weaker oil prices, while investors awaited key US nonfarm payrolls data for clues on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $4,254.11 per ounce, after hitting a seven-week high in the previous session. Prices were up over 5% for the week. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $4,312.00, according to a CNBC US report.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities in India. Silver prices also rose in the domestic bullion market.

Gold

24K Per 10g
--

Silver

Per Kg
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MCX gold rate on 7 August was trading 0.26% higher at 149,490 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.90% higher at 228,660 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Also Read | Gold pares gains to trade steady as oil rises on Iran proposal to bar hostile vessels in Hormuz

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 7 August.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 7 August

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 149,020/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 136,602/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 227,970/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 7 August

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 149,280/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 136,840/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 228,370/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 7 August

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 149,400/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 136, 950/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 228,550/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 7 August

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 149,080/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 136,657/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 228,060/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 7 August

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 149,510/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 137,051/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 228,730/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 7 August

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 149,710/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 137,234/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 229,030/1 kg

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Gold PricesSilver PricesGold And Silver PricesSilverGold PriceGold Price IndiaIndiaNewsMoneyPersonal Finance
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