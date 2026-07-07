Gold, silver prices today, 7 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market dropped on Tuesday, 7 July, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates showing a marginal decline across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, also declined in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 7 July was trading 0.52% lower at ₹146,640 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 1.3% lower at ₹233,340 per kg at around 9:08 am.

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, but gains were limited as traders looked beyond easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and focused on supply increases and demand prospects.

Brent crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.39%, to $72.29, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $68.84 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.26%, as of 0046 GMT, after settling down to around pre-Iran war levels on Monday.

Important geopolitical developments Trump heads to Turkey as Russian attacks strain NATO US President Donald Trump is headed to Turkey for a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, as the alliance is squeezed by Russia’s continuing military aggression in Ukraine and America’s growing insistence that NATO members quickly beef up their defence spending, according to CNBC US.

US loses to Belgium 4-1; Balogun plays after Trump calls FIFA The United States lost to Belgium 4-1 in a World Cup knockout-round game on Monday night in Seattle, despite star American striker Folarin Balogun playing amid a firestorm of controversy.

The loss eliminates the US Men’s National Team from the World Cup, which the United States is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. With the US defeat in the Round of 16, all three host teams have now been eliminated from the quadrennial soccer tournament.

China’s Alibaba bans Anthropic AI for employees after ‘distillation attack’ accusation Alibaba will ban employees from using Anthropic’s artificial intelligence tools for work purposes as of 10 July, citing concerns about backdoor security risks posed by the US company, CNBC confirmed on Monday.

The Chinese e-commerce giant has put Anthropic’s Claude Code on a ‘high-risk software’ list, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named in order to discuss internal operations.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 7 July 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 7 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹146,160/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹133,980/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹233,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 7 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹146,410/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹134,209/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹233,500/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 7 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹146,520/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹134,310/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹233,680/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 7 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹146,210/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹134,026/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹233,190/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 7 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹146,640/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹134,420/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹233,870/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 7 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹146,720/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹134,493/10 gm