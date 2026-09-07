Gold, silver prices today, 7 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices today, 7 September: Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver retail rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major Indian cities, along with MCX market updates.

Shivam Shukla
Published7 Sep 2026, 09:22 AM IST
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Check out gold and silver prices in your city today. (September 7) (AFP) (Pexels)
Check out gold and silver prices in your city today. (September 7) (AFP) (Pexels)

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Monday, 7 September, amid ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict.

The US Energy Secretary Wright said on Sunday that the US may not reach an elusive deal to constrain Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, as the US-Iran conflict enters its seventh month.

In the international markets, gold prices nudged lower on Monday as strong US jobs data reinforced expectations for higher interest rates, while market participants awaited key US inflation prints due later this week for further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $4,405.47 per ounce, as of 0211 GMT, after falling 1% on Friday. US gold futures for December delivery were down 0.5% at $4,452.20.

Gold

24K Per 10g
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Silver

Per Kg
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Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices also dropped in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 7 September was trading 0.28% lower at 152,910 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.14% lower at 236,840 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

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Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 7 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 7 September

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 152,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 139,673/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 236,000/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 7 September

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 152,640/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 139,920/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 236,410/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 7 September

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 152,760/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 140,030/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 236,590/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 7 September

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 152,420/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 139,718/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 235,830/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 7 September

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 152,860/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 140,122/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 236,520/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 7 September

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 153,060/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 140,305/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 236,830/1 kg

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Gold PricesSilver PricesTreasury YieldsGold And Silver PricesGold PriceGold Price IndiaSilverIndiaNewsMoneyPersonal Finance
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