Gold, silver prices today, 8 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market climbed on Tuesday amid resumption of military attacks in West Asia. The price of 24 karat Gold rose 0.52% by ₹790 on 8 September to trade around ₹154,080 per 10 grams, at 9:10 am.

With benchmark Brent crude heading towards $100 a barrel, renewed clashes between the United States and Iran signal prolonged disruptions to energy flows via the Strait of Hormuz.

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Gold price in the international market In the international markets, gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after falling in the previous two sessions. It is important to note that bullion generally follows an inverse relationship with the US dollar. Spot gold wiped out the loss of the previous session as it climbed 0.7% to trade around $4,435 an ounce as the dollar weakened, making greenback-priced metal more affordable for other currency holders, Bloomberg reported.

Moving to rates of other greenback-priced metals, we found that spot silver rose 1% at $66.78 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% at $1,834.00 and palladium increased 1% to $1,402.87. Pepperstone Group head of research Chris Weston said, "Gold remains locked in a battle between buyers and sellers, with neither party showing enough conviction to drive a sustained and persistent directional move," Reuters reported.

Retail rates of gold and silver in domestic market Due to the above-mentioned developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal uptick across major cities in India. Silver prices also increased in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 8 September was trading 0.47% higher at ₹153,538 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures also rose 0.71% and were trading at ₹240,700 per kg at around 9:10 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

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Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 8 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 8 September 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹153,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,855/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹239,630/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 8 September 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹153,930/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,103/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹240,050/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 8 September 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹154,050/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,213/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹240,240/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 8 September 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹153,720/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,910/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹239,730/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 8 September 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹154,170/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹141,323/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹240,430/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 8 September 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹154,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,506/10 gm