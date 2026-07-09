Gold, silver prices today, 9 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Thursday, 9 July, amid negative global cues and rising tensions between the US and Iran, following sustained US strikes against Iran.

Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, also dropped in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 9 July was trading 0.15% lower at ₹143,940 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.39% lower at ₹222,450 per kg at around 9:08 am.

Oil prices rose on Thursday after fresh strikes by the US military on Iran raised concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East. Futures for international benchmark Brent crude for September delivery advanced 1.03% to $78.82 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures for August rose 1.06% to $74.29 per barrel. Prices have risen more than 4% on Wednesday.

Important geopolitical developments US military launches new Iran strikes as Trump says ‘not sure’ he wants deal US forces launched another round of strikes against Iran in response to Tehran attacking commercial ships in or near the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said Wednesday afternoon, reported CNBC US.

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” CENTCOM said in an X post.

China's consumer price growth weakens in June China’s consumer prices grew more slowly than expected in June, while wholesale inflation accelerated, as elevated energy costs continued to sap domestic demand.

Also Read | Gold, silver prices decline on MCX on Fed rate hike expectations

Consumer prices rose 1% in June from a year ago, missing economists’ estimates of 1.1% growth in a Reuters poll, and slowing from 1.2% in May, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

India’s $50 billion worth of IPOs at risk as Trump ends Iran ceasefire After a weak start in 2026, India, one of the world’s busiest markets for public listings, was gearing up for a deluge of stock market offerings worth $50 billion. Plans for multiple large IPOs were announced last month after tensions in the Middle East simmered down, according to a CNBC US newsletter. These offerings might face increased risk due to the rising tension in the Middle East if the ongoing dispute is not resolved amicably soon.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 9 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 9 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹143,430/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹131,478/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹221,670/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 9 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹143,680/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹131,707/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹222,050/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 9 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹143,790/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹131,808/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹222,220/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 9 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹143,440/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹135,428/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹221,300/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 9 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹143,860/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹131,872/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹221,950/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 9 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹144,050/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹132,046/10 gm