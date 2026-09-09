Gold, silver prices today, 9 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market dropped on Wednesday, 9 September, amid ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict, with Iran claiming that it has hit American vessels, oil tankers in Hormuz in retaliation for US strikes.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed today that they struck two American vessels and eight oil tankers in the Gulf, retaliating against the US striking five Iranian tankers, as per a report by CNBC US.

The claim marks the latest exchange in a conflict that has pushed Brent crude to near $100 a barrel, as the two sides exchange strikes along one of the world’s most critical oil corridors.

Subsequently, in international markets, gold prices firmed on Wednesday as the dollar remained muted, while renewed attacks between the US and Iran and upcoming inflation data kept the focus on the interest-rate outlook. Spot gold rose 0.4% at $4,372.19 per ounce by 0230 GMT. US gold futures lost 0.5% at $4,416.00.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities in India. Silver prices also rose in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 9 September was trading 0.05% lower at ₹153,070 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.10% higher at ₹239,380 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

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Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 9 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 9 September 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹152,500/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹139,792/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹238,390/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 9 September 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹152,770/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,039/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹238,700/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 9 September 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹152,890/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,149/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹238,890/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 9 September 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,570/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹139,856/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹238,380/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 9 September 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,010/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹140,259/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹239,080/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 9 September 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹153,210/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,443/10 gm