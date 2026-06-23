Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market were steady on Tuesday, 23 June. The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹148,510 per 10 gram at 7:25 am, while 22-karat gold was priced at ₹136,134 per 10 gram in the physical bullion. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹235,610 per 1 kg, according to the data available on Indian Bullion Association (IBA). Overall, gold prices remained steady as investors assessed US-Iran peace talks.
On the multi commodity exchange of India (MCX), gold stood at ₹148,182, slightly higher compared to previous trading session. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading 0.55% higher at ₹234,465 per kg. Spot gold was steady at $4,191.09 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT while US gold futures for August delivery climbed 0.2% to $4,208.40, Reuters reported. At the same time, Spot silver tumbled 0.4% to $64.92 per ounce.
|Name
|1 Gram
|10 Gram
|100 Gram
|1 Kilogram
|1 Ounce
|1 Tola
|Gold 24 Karat ( ₹ ₹)
|14,851
|148,510
|1,485,100
|14,851,000
|421,019
|173,219
|Gold 22 Karat ( ₹ ₹)
|13,613
|136,134
|1,361,342
|13,613,417
|385,934
|158,784
|Gold 20 Karat ( ₹ ₹)
|12,376
|123,758
|1,237,583
|12,375,833
|350,849
|144,349
|Gold 18 Karat ( ₹ ₹)
|11,138
|111,383
|1,113,825
|11,138,250
|315,764
|129,914
|Gold 16 Karat ( ₹ ₹)
|9,901
|99,007
|990,067
|9,900,667
|280,679
|115,480
|Gold 14 Karat ( ₹ ₹)
|8,663
|86,631
|866,308
|8,663,083
|245,594
|101,045
|Gold 12 Karat ( ₹ ₹)
|7,426
|74,255
|742,550
|7,425,500
|210,509
|86,610
|Gold 10 Karat ( ₹ ₹)
|6,188
|61,879
|618,792
|6,187,917
|175,424
|72,175
Moving to other precious metals, platinum lost 0.4% to $1,672.90, while palladium was up 0.1% at $1,266.35.
Over the last week, gold price witnessed steep fall following signing of US-Iran peace deal, now all eyes are on progress in negotiations to end the West Asia war that has upended global markets and stoked inflation. Since the war began on 28 February, Gold is down about a fifth, while silver has fallen more than 30%.
“The gold and silver markets remain in thrall to external factors and are still reluctant to move either way,” Bloomberg quoted StoneX Group Inc head of market analysis for EMEA and Asia, Rhona O’Connell, as saying. He added, “The technical positions are not good for either metal, although some flows are improving.”
Check retail rates of 24K, 22K, 18K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹147,990/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹135,658/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹110,993/10gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹234,780/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹148,240/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹135,887/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹111,180/10gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹235,180/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹135,997/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹111,270/10gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹235,370/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,48,050/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹135,997/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹111,270/10gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹234,870/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹148,480/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹136,107/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹111,360/10gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹235,550/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹148,670/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹136,281/10 gm.
18 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹111,503/10gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹235,870/1 kg.
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