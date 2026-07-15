Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 18K, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold and silver prices today, 15 July: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market plunged on Wednesday to ₹142,170 per 10 grams, marking a drop of 0.57% or ₹820 at 9:10 AM, according to Bullion Association of India data. At the same time, 999 fine silver was down 0.47%, trading around ₹222,620 per kilogram.
Gold prices climbed more than 2% in the previous session, as rising oil prices fueled inflation concerns and investors weighed on non-yielding bullion amid uncertainty over hawkish US Fed outlook. The fluctuation in price of precious metals comes as oil prices extended gains to a third consecutive session supported by softer-than-expected US inflation data, easing concerns about an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike.
Even though US President Donald Trump withdrew Hormuz toll proposal but reinstatement of naval blockade on all Iranian ports heightened uncertainty over energy supply. Trump's threat injected fresh risk into the market as he warned of attacking Iran's power plants and bridges next week if Tehran does not resume negotiations.
"Trump continues to maintain the blockade of ships that is flowing out of the Strait of Hormuz, causing oil prices to rise and gold to come under pressure," Reuters quoted OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong as saying.
According to Reuters report, elevated crude oil prices can stoke concerns around inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates. Notably, gold loses its appeal as a non-yielding asset in a high-interest-rate environment even though it is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge.
MCX gold rate on 15 July was trading 0.46% lower at ₹141,601 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.41% lower at ₹222,266 per kg at around 9:15 am. Notably, the yellow metal is down by more than a fifth since the West Asia war started in late February, with a wave of profit-taking ending a three-year bull run.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,660/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹129,855/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹106,245/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹221,830/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,860/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,038/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹106,395/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹222,100/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,970.00/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130,139/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹106,478/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹222,270/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹141,670/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹129,864/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹106,253/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹221,810/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,080/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,240/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹106,560/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹222,450/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,320/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹130,460/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹106,740/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹222,860/1 kg
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.