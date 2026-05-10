Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 10 May in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The yellow metal's price in India's retail market remained largely largely stable on Sunday, 10 May, with both 24-karat, and 22-karat gold rates witnessing marginal changes across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in domestic bullion market.

Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, hence live trading rates are currently unavailable. Based on Friday's closing level, gold continued to trade above ₹1.5 lakh, although it edged lower compared to the past few trading sessions.

The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹153,140 per 10 gram at 1 pm on Sunday. Meanwhile 22-karat gold was priced at ₹140,378 per 10 gram in the physical bullion. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹262,350 per 1 kg, according to the data available on Indian Bullion Association (IBA).

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat is commonly used for making jewellery as its more solid in nature. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 10 May, 2026.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 10 May 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹152,860/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,122/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹261,870/1 kg.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 10 May 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹152,600/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹139,883/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹261,420/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 10 May 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹151,670/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,232/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹262,080/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 10 May 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,660/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹139,938/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹261,530/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 10 May 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,100/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹140,342/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹262,290/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Chennai — 10 May 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹153,300/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,525/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹262,640/1 kg.

Movement in gold prices over the years Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

In India, the yellow metal climbed from ₹135,257 in early January to ₹157,480 in early March, marking an appreciation of around 16%. In May, the precious metal is trading below those highs as investors booked profits.