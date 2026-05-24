Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 24 May in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The yellow metal's price in India's retail market remained largely largely stable on Sunday, 24 May, with both 24-karat, and 22-karat gold rates witnessing marginal changes across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in domestic bullion market.
Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, hence live trading rates are currently unavailable. Based on Friday's closing level, gold continued to trade above ₹1.5 lakh, although it edged lower compared to the past few trading sessions.
The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹159,340 per 10 gram at 8.30 am on Saturday. Meanwhile 22-karat gold was priced at ₹146,062 per 10 gram in the physical bullion. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹272,270 per 1 kg, according to the data available on Indian Bullion Association (IBA).
In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat is commonly used for making jewellery as its more solid in nature. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 24 May, 2026.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹158,770/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹145,539/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹271,310/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹159,050/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹145,796/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹271,780/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹159,170/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹145,906/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹271,990/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹158,840/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹145,603/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹271,420/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹159,300/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹146,025/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹272,210/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹159,510/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹146,218/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹272,570/1 kg.
Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
In India, the yellow metal climbed from ₹135,257 in early January to ₹157,480 in early March, marking an appreciation of around 16%. In May, it again saw a significant rise after duty hike.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹200,000/kg in early 2026.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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