Gold, silver prices today, June 22: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Monday, 22 June, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates showing marginal gains across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate today for August futures contracts was trading 0.39% higher at ₹148,120 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading 1.18% higher at ₹2,36,620 per kg at around 9:25 am.

The news of a peace deal between the US and Iran is bound to provide the global equity markets and commodity prices with much-needed respite. It will also pave the way for reconstruction and rehabilitation in Iran.

Important geopolitical developments The US and Iran agree on a roadmap for the final deal The US and Iran made progress during talks in Switzerland on Monday toward reaching a final deal within 60 days, including an agreement to establish a committee and a mechanism to end hostilities in Lebanon, according to CNBC.

“The Lake Lucerne Summit was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress has been made, including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks,” according to a joint statement by mediating parties Qatar and Pakistan.

Brent crude declines as Qatar, Pakistan announce 60-day roadmap for US-Iran deal Brent oil futures turned negative on Monday after mediators Qatar and Pakistan said that US and Iranian officials had agreed on a roadmap to reach a final deal within 60 days.

In a joint statement following talks at Switzerland’s Bürgenstock resort, the mediators said the parties would continue technical negotiations throughout the week and establish a high-level committee to oversee the mediation process.

Hormuz relief may not ease the economic toll that’s already ‘baked in,’ analysts warn According to another CNBC report, early signs that the Strait of Hormuz is reopening have eased the most acute threat to global energy supplies, but economic damage from the nearly four months of war will take months to unwind, analysts warned.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ending a war that has upended global energy supply chains, pushed inflation higher and dented the outlook for growth.

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 22 June 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — June 22 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹147,390/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹135,108/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹235,190/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — June 22 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹147,640/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹135,337/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹235,600/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — June 22 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹147,760/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹135,447/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹235,780/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Kolkata — June 22 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹147,450/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹135,163/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹235,290/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — June 22 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹147,890/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹135,557/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹235,970/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Chennai — June 22 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹148,150/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹135,804/10 gm.