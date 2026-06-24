Gold, silver prices today, June 24: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market dropped on Wednesday, 24 June, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates showing marginal declines across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate today for August futures contracts was trading 1.17% lower at ₹145,060 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading 0.39% lower at ₹2,25,490 per kg at around 9:27 AM.

Oil prices ticked lower Tuesday as investors monitored tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, fell 82 cents to close at $77.08 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures declined 65 cents to settle at $73.21.

Important geopolitical developments MSCI keeps South Korea as an emerging market Index provider MSCI kept South Korea classified as an “emerging market” in its most recent review on Tuesday, while extending its assessment of Indonesia’s status until November, according to a CNBC US report.

The decision dashed hopes that Seoul could be included in MSCI’s Developed Markets watchlist, a crucial step before a market can be upgraded to developed-market status.

China detains two Japanese nationals suspected of smuggling banned goods China has detained two Japanese nationals suspected of smuggling banned goods, Tokyo said on Wednesday, after media reported that an employee of a major Japanese electronics firm was among those arrested in a case involving rare-earth-related exports, Reuters reported.

Asian tech stocks are mixed as Samsung rebounds, but chip shares remain under pressure Asia’s technology stocks traded mixed on Wednesday after an early rebound faded following a sharp global selloff in the previous session.

Shares of South Korean chip heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose more than 4% after jumping as much as 10% earlier in the session. SK Hynix slid 3%, giving up gains from earlier in the day. Both stocks plunged by more than 12% in the previous session.

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 24 June 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — June 24 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹144,600/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹132,550/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹224,820/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Mumbai — June 24 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹144,850/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹132,779/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹225,210/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — June 24 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹144,970/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹132,889/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹225,380/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Kolkata — June 24 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹144,660/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹132,605/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹224,910/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — June 24 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹145,080/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹132,990/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹225,560/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Chennai — June 24 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹145,220/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹133,118/10 gm.