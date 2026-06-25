Gold, silver prices today, June 25: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market dropped on Thursday, 25 June, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates showing marginal declines across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate today for August futures contracts was trading 0.16% lower at ₹141,220 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading 0.96% lower at ₹211,710 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Oil prices erased wartime gains on Thursday as investors bet that global crude supplies would improve after tankers stranded in the Persian Gulf for months began leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

US crude for August delivery dropped 1.66% to around $69 a barrel, and Brent declined 1.79% to under $73 a barrel, hovering at levels seen before the Middle East war broke out in late February.

Important geopolitical developments Iran declares new Hormuz route ‘unacceptable and dangerous,’ warns against ships transiting without approval Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned shipowners on Wednesday that any new transit route through the Strait of Hormuz established without coordination with Tehran is “unacceptable and dangerous,” threatening actions against vessels that ignore its instructions, according to CNBC US.

Oil tankers with 35 million barrels stuck in the Persian Gulf have exited the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran deal At least 20 oil tankers stranded in the Persian Gulf with 35 million barrels have exited the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Iran agreed to open the sea lane, according to data provided by Kpler, a firm that tracks global trade flows.

The tankers, which were not Iranian in origin, had been stuck in the Gulf for more than three months after Tehran effectively closed Hormuz early in the war, Kpler analysts said in a note, according to CNBC.

SK Hynix surges 11% after filing for blockbuster Nasdaq listing Shares of South Korean chip giant SK Hynix have surged more than 11% on Thursday after the company declared its plans to raise as much as $29.4 billion in a US stock market listing.

The company plans to issue 17.79 million new shares in the form of American depositary receipts (ADRs) through a Nasdaq listing, according to a regulatory filing. The offer could raise 45.45 trillion won ($29.65 billion).

Here are the changes in gold and silver prices today.

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 25 June 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 25 June 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,540/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹128,828/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹211,030/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 25 June 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,780/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹129,048/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹211,400/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 25 June 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,890/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹129,149/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹211,560/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 25 June 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,590/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹128,874/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹211,120/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 25 June 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹141,000/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹129,150/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹211,730/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 25 June 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹133,118/10 gm