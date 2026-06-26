Gold, silver prices today, June 26: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The MCX gold market is closed today. The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market continued to fluctuate within a narrow range on Thursday, 25 June, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates showing marginal declines across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in the domestic bullion market.

On the occasion of Moharram, MCX will remain closed for the morning session today, but will remain open in the evening session on Friday, 26, June, as detailed on the MCX website.

MCX gold rate on 25 June for August futures contracts closed 0.16% higher at ₹143,550 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, closed about 0.11% higher at ₹222,070 per kg.

Oil prices fell on Friday morning and are heading for steep weekly losses amid easing supply concerns as more stranded oil tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz, even though a cargo vessel was hit near Oman on Thursday.

Brent crude futures fell 19 cents or 0.25%, to $75.07 a barrel as of 0055 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 13 cents, or 0.18%, to $71.79 a barrel.

Important geopolitical developments UN agency pauses Hormuz ship evacuation plan According to a report by CNBC US, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has paused its efforts to evacuate ships and seafarers stranded inside the Middle East Gulf after a vessel was attacked in the Gulf of Oman.

The pause follows a container ship being struck by an unknown projectile near the coast of Oman on Thursday.

SoftBank sinks 12% as Asia tech rout tracks declines in the US SoftBank Group plunged more than 12% on Friday, leading a broad selloff in Asian technology stocks amid mounting concerns about the rising cost of artificial intelligence infrastructure, according to another report from CNBC US.

The Japanese conglomerate led losses across the region after the Nasdaq Composite fell for a fourth straight session overnight. The tech-heavy index dropped 0.46% as a 6% plunge in Apple overshadowed Micron’s stronger-than-expected earnings.

World’s top-performing stock market still isn’t a developed market There is one key issue standing in the way of South Korea's obtaining developed-market status, MSCI’s CEO said Thursday, after the equity index provider maintained the country’s emerging-market classification.

The main bone of contention here that prevents the classification of the South Korean market as a developed market is the ‘functioning of these markets’ as explained by the CEO.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 26 June 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 26 June 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹143,050/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹131,129/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹211,290/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 26 June 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹143,290/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹131,349/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹211,670/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 26 June 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹143,410/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹131,459/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹221,840/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 26 June 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹143,100/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹131,175/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹221,370/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 26 June 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹143,520/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹131,560/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹222,020/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 26 June 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹143,710/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹131,743/10 gm