Gold, silver prices today, June 7: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The yellow metal's price in India's retail market remained unchanged on Sunday, 7 June with both 24-karat, and 22-karat gold rates largely remaining stable across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in domestic bullion market.
Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, hence live trading rates are currently unavailable.
The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹1,55,750 per 10 gram at 8.45 am on Sunday. Meanwhile 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,42,772 per 10 gram in the physical bullion.
Meanwhile, Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹2, 49, 090 per 1 kg, according to the data available on Indian Bullion Association (IBA).
In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat is commonly used for making jewellery as its more solid in nature. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 7 June, 2026.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,55,200/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,42,267/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹248,210/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,55,460/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,42,505/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹2,48,640/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,55, 590/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,42,624/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹2,48,840/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,55,260/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,42,322/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹2,48,310/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,55,710/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,42,734/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹2,49,030/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,55,920/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,42,927/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹2,49,360/1 kg.
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