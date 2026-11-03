Gold, silver rate Bangalore 3 Nov: Latest update on price movement for investors in Silicon Valley of India today

Gold and silver prices declined in Bangalore, India's Silicon Valley, on Tuesday, 3 November, amid weakness in the domestic bullion market.
Gold prices fell by ₹1,320, or 0.94%, to ₹1,39,200 per 10 grams, while silver rates dropped by ₹5,360, or 2.91%, to ₹1,78,590 per kg, as of 11:20 am, according to Bullion.com.
Gold and silver prices also declined in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, tracking weakness in precious metals. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell by 0.92% to ₹1,38,900 per 10 grams. Silver futures declined by 3.03% to ₹1,78,207 per kg.
Gold is available in different purities in the retail market. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used to make jewellery because of its greater durability. Lower-purity options such as 20-karat and 18-karat gold are also available.
Here is a look at the latest gold and silver prices in Bangalore on 3 November 2026.
24-karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,39,200/10 gm
22-karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,27,600/10 gm
20-karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,16,000/10 gm
18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,04,400/10 gm
999 fine silver rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,78,590/1 kg
925 sterling silver rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,65,196/1 kg
900 silver coin rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,60,731/1 kg
800 German silver rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,42,872/1 kg
Despite the recent correction, gold and silver prices in Bangalore remain significantly different from their levels a month ago.
The 24-karat gold rate, which stood at ₹1,50,420 per 10 grams a month ago, has declined by 7.46% to ₹1,39,200 per 10 grams. This represents a fall of ₹11,220 per 10 grams over the period.
Silver has witnessed a sharper correction. Its price has fallen by 21.11% over the past month, from ₹2,26,390 per kg to ₹1,78,590 per kg. This translates into a decline of ₹47,800 per kg.
For investors and jewellery buyers in Bangalore, popularly known as India's Silicon Valley, the recent correction in gold and silver prices offers a reason to reassess their buying plans. However, before making fresh purchases, investors and jewellery buyers should look beyond short-term price declines and consider broader market trends.
Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices are indicative and may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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