Gold, Silver Rate Today: Check live price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold & silver on 27 June 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Price of the yellow metal rose on 27 June (Saturday), extending gains after United States inflation data quietened concerns over interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The upside comes after bullion slumped to its lowest last week since November 2025, according to a Bloomberg report.

Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,089.80 an ounce at 4:58 p.m. in New York. Silver climbed 2.2% to $59.15 an ounce, while platinum and palladium also gained, the report said.

The gains were led by concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) and volatility in tech stocks this week, as investors sought out the safe haven option. Spot gold rose as much as 1.7% on Friday, adding to a gain in the previous session, but remained on track for a fourth straight weekly decline. This is the longest such streak since August 2023, it added.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Saturday, 27 June 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 27 June, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,44,300 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,32,275 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,08,225 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 27 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹2,22,850 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 27 June. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,44,060 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,32,055 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,08,045 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 27 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,22,470 per kg.

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Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,44,420 per 10 grams, on 27 June. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,32,385 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,08,315 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 27 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,23,030 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 27 June. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,44,110 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,32,101 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,08,083 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 27 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,22,560 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 27 June. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,44,720 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,32,660 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,08,540 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 27 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,23,500 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,44,530 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,32,486 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,08,398 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 27 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,23,200 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,44,500 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,32,458 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,08,375 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 27 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,23,150 per kg.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)