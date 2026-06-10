Gold, Silver Rate Today: Check live price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold & silver on 10 June 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold, Silver Rate Today: The yellow metal declined today on 10 June (Wednesday) amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran. Prices slipped further after the US launched attacks on Iran against the downing of a helicopter jolting global markets and hiking inflation fears.

Bullion fell as much as 2% to below $4,175 an ounce on Wednesday, having slid 1.6% in the previous session, according to Bloomberg. Spot gold fell 2% to $4,175.85 an ounce at 10:55 a.m. in Singapore, it added.

Silver slid 2.3% to $63.86 an ounce. Platinum and palladium also retreated. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, was little changed.

Gold is about a fifth below where it was trading before the war broke out at the end of February. Its recent decline through its 200-day moving average has spooked sell offs by institutional investors, as per the report.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Wednesday, 10 June 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 10 June, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,49,890 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,37,399 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,12,418 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 10 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹2,35,930 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 10 June. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,49,630 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,37,161 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,12,223 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 10 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,35,520 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,50,010 per 10 grams, on 10 June. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,37,509 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,12,508 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 10 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,36,110 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 10 June. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,49,690 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,37,216 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,12,268 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 10 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,35,610 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 10 June. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,50,390 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,37,858 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,12,793 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 10 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,36,800 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,50,200 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,37,683 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,12,650 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 10 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,36,480 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,50,220 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,37,702 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,12,665 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 10 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,36,730 per kg.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)