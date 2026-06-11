Gold, Silver Rate Today: Check live price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold & silver on 11 June 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold, Silver Rate Today: The yellow metal dropped today on 11 June (Thursday), reaching a six-month low amid fresh strikes by the United States against Iran and as President Donald Trump warned new attacks in the absence of a peace deal, as per a Reuters report.

The renewed fighting pushed up oil prices and increased inflation concerns even as watchers expect the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates, it added.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $4,063.87 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since November 21 earlier in the day. While US gold futures for August delivery were down 1.1% at $4,086.50.

Further, spot silver fell 0.9% to $63.15 per ounce, platinum lost 0.6% to $1,655.06, while palladium gained 1% to $1,225.25.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Thursday, 11 June 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 11 June, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,47,860 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,35,538 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,10,895 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 11 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹2,36,790 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 11 June. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,47,610 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,35,309 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,10,708 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 11 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,36,390 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,47,980 per 10 grams, on 11 June. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,35,648 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,10,985 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 11 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,36,980 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 11 June. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,47,670 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,35,364 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,10,753 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 11 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,36,480 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 11 June. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,48,290 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,35,933 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,11,218 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 11 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,37,480 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,48,100 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,35,758 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,11,075 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 11 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,37,170 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,48,060 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,35,722 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,11,045 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 11 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,37,110 per kg.