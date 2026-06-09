Gold, Silver Rate Today: Check live price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold and silver on 9 June 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold, Silver Rate Today: The yellow metal was steady today on 9 June (Tuesday) amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran as traders watch for broader progress with the war in the Middle East, as per a Reuters report. There are still concerns over interest rate hike by the United States Federal Reserve and inflation.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $4,333.91 per ounce, as of 0404 GMT. In the previous session, bullion touched its lowest point in more than two months. While US gold futures for August delivery were down 0.1% at $4,358.80.

"A return to $5,500 for gold remains viable by year-end driven in part by central bank demand, but it will likely require cooperation from oil prices, bond yields and the dollar, which would all need to take a turn lower," Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade told Reuters.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $67.85 per ounce, platinum lost 0.1% to $1,752.45, while palladium rose 1% to $1,216.42.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Tuesday, 9 June 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 9 June, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,54,990 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,42,074 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1.16,243 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 9 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹2,47,330 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 9 June. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,54,820 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,41,918 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,16,115 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 9 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,47,090 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,55,210 per 10 grams, on 9 June. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,42,276 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,42,276 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 9 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,47,710 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 9 June. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,54,880 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,41,973 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,16,160 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 9 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,47,190 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 9 June. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,55,530 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,42,569 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,16,648 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 9 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,47,860 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,55,320 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,42,377per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,16,4905 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 9 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,47,530 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,55,280 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,42,340 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,16,460 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 9 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,47,470 per kg.

(With inputs from Reuters)