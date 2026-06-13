Gold, Silver Rate Today: Check live price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold & silver on 13 June 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Price of the yellow metal slipped today on 13 June (Saturday), amid speculation over a peace deal between the United States and Iran and after data showed a pickup in US consumer sentiment alongside easing in inflation expectations, Bloomberg reported.

Bullion traded just below $4,200 an ounce. while spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,201.61 an ounce as of 11:03 a.m. in New York. Meanwhile, silver slipped 0.61% to $ 66.90; and platinum and palladium both declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The report further noted that gold is about a fifth below where it traded before the war began at the end of February (when the war started). The metal’s recent decline through its 200-day moving average also triggered additional selling this week, pushing bullion close to $4,000 an ounce on Thursday before it rebounded, it said, adding that despite slight recovery, gold is still headed for a second consecutive weekly loss.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Saturday, 13 June 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 13 June, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,50,620 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,38,068 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,12,965 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 13 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹2,47,160 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 13 June. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,50,360 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,37,830 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,12,770 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 13 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,46,730 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,50,730 per 10 grams, on 13 June. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,38,169 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,13,048 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 13 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,47,350 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 13 June. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,50,420 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,37,885 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,12,815 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 13 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,46,830 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 13 June. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,51,050 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,38,463 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,13,288 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 13 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,47,880 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,50,850 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,38,279 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,13,138 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 13 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,47,550 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,50,810 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,38,243 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,13,108 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 13 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,47,490 per kg.