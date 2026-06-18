Gold, Silver Rate Today: Did 22K, 24K, 18K gold & silver price change in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata after US-Iran deal?

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Price of the yellow metal rose on 18 June (Thursday) following announcement of peace deal between the United States and Iran. Positive sentiment flooded the market after the two countries signed an interim agreement to end the war and resolve the largest energy supply disruption in history, sparking significant relief rallies in global equity markets.

On Thursday, the overall gold price in India stood at ₹154,180 per 10 grams and 1 kilogram Silver 999 Fine is priced at ₹253,170. MCX Gold was trading around ₹153,899 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver stood at ₹252,046 per kilogram at 8:15 AM (IST).

Spot gold was up 1.5% at $4,322.41 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT, after declining 1.7% on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, US gold futures for August delivery dropped 0.9% and traded around $4,343.10.

According to Bloomberg report, bullion spiked as much as 1.7% to $4,328 an ounce, wiping out the decline registered in the previous session. Other precious metals also extended gains, with silver climbing 2.5% to $69.61, after falling 3% in the previous session. Platinum and palladium also registered gains. The pact is expected to ease a global energy shock in the coming days with the reopening of Strait of Hormuz and restoration of traffic to full capacity within 30 days.

Also Read | Comex gold and silver remain steady ahead of US Fed policy decision

Oil prices extended their slump, reversing gains made on Wednesday, following easing of geopolitical tensions. Brent crude futures plunged by 1.12% or 89 cents and stood at $78.66 a barrel after news of reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Gold Rate Today

Name 1 Gram 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kilogram 1 Ounce 1 Tola Gold 24 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 15,418 154,180 1,541,800 15,418,000 437,093 179,833 Gold 22 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 14,133 141,332 1,413,317 14,133,167 400,669 164,847 Gold 20 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 12,848 128,483 1,284,833 12,848,333 364,244 149,861 Gold 18 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 11,564 115,635 1,156,350 11,563,500 327,820 134,874 Gold 16 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 10,279 102,787 1,027,867 10,278,667 291,395 119,888 Gold 14 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 8,994 89,938 899,383 8,993,833 254,971 104,902 Gold 12 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 7,709 77,090 770,900 7,709,000 218,546 89,916 Gold 10 Karat ( ₹ ₹ ) 6,424 64,242 642,417 6,424,167 182,122 74,930

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities on 18 June Given below are gold and silver prices in key Indian cities on Thursday, 18 June 2026. The price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today is as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai stood at ₹153,900 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹141,075 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹115,425per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹252,720 per kg.

Also Read | Rupee opens 10 paise higher at 94.46 against US dollar

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The 24-karat gold price in Delhi stood at ₹153,630 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Delhi was ₹140,828 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹115,223 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Delhi was ₹252,280 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bengaluru The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru stood at ₹154,020 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Bengaluru was ₹141,185 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹115,515 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Bengaluru was ₹ 252,910 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹153,700 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Kolkata was ₹140,892 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹115,275 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Kolkata was ₹ 252,380 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The 24-karat gold price in Chennai stood at ₹154,350 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Chennai was ₹141,488 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹115,763 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Chennai was ₹ 253,450 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad stood at ₹154,140 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Hyderabad was ₹141,295 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹115,605 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Hyderabad was ₹ 253,120 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad stood at ₹154,100 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Ahmedabad was ₹141,258 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹115,575 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Ahmedabad was ₹ 253,050 per kg.