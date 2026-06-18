Gold, Silver Rate Today: Did 22K, 24K, 18K gold & silver price change in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata after US-Iran deal?

As the US and Iran deal boosted market confidence, gold and silver prices climbed on Thursday. Gold and silver prices varied slightly across key Indian cities. Check 22K, 24K, 18K gold & silver price in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated18 Jun 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Check gold and silver prices in Indian cities on 18 June 2026 after US-Iran deal.
Check gold and silver prices in Indian cities on 18 June 2026 after US-Iran deal.(Reuters)

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Price of the yellow metal rose on 18 June (Thursday) following announcement of peace deal between the United States and Iran. Positive sentiment flooded the market after the two countries signed an interim agreement to end the war and resolve the largest energy supply disruption in history, sparking significant relief rallies in global equity markets.

On Thursday, the overall gold price in India stood at 154,180 per 10 grams and 1 kilogram Silver 999 Fine is priced at 253,170. MCX Gold was trading around 153,899 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver stood at 252,046 per kilogram at 8:15 AM (IST).

Also Read | Gold, silver prices recoup losses on US-Iran peace deal despite hawkish US Fed

Spot gold was up 1.5% at $4,322.41 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT, after declining 1.7% on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, US gold futures for August delivery dropped 0.9% and traded around $4,343.10.

According to Bloomberg report, bullion spiked as much as 1.7% to $4,328 an ounce, wiping out the decline registered in the previous session. Other precious metals also extended gains, with silver climbing 2.5% to $69.61, after falling 3% in the previous session. Platinum and palladium also registered gains. The pact is expected to ease a global energy shock in the coming days with the reopening of Strait of Hormuz and restoration of traffic to full capacity within 30 days.

Also Read | Comex gold and silver remain steady ahead of US Fed policy decision

Oil prices extended their slump, reversing gains made on Wednesday, following easing of geopolitical tensions. Brent crude futures plunged by 1.12% or 89 cents and stood at $78.66 a barrel after news of reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Gold Rate Today

Name1 Gram10 Gram100 Gram1 Kilogram1 Ounce1 Tola
Gold 24 Karat ( )15,418154,1801,541,80015,418,000437,093179,833
Gold 22 Karat ( )14,133141,3321,413,31714,133,167400,669164,847
Gold 20 Karat ( )12,848128,4831,284,83312,848,333364,244149,861
Gold 18 Karat ( )11,564115,6351,156,35011,563,500327,820134,874
Gold 16 Karat ( )10,279102,7871,027,86710,278,667291,395119,888
Gold 14 Karat ( )8,99489,938899,3838,993,833254,971104,902
Gold 12 Karat ( )7,70977,090770,9007,709,000218,54689,916
Gold 10 Karat ( )6,42464,242642,4176,424,167182,12274,930

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities on 18 June

Given below are gold and silver prices in key Indian cities on Thursday, 18 June 2026. The price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today is as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai

The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai stood at 153,900 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was 141,075 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Mumbai was 115,425per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was 252,720 per kg.

Also Read | Rupee opens 10 paise higher at 94.46 against US dollar

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi

The 24-karat gold price in Delhi stood at 153,630 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Delhi was 140,828 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Delhi was 115,223 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Delhi was 252,280 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bengaluru

The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru stood at 154,020 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Bengaluru was 141,185 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Bengaluru was 115,515 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Bengaluru was 252,910 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata

The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at 153,700 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Kolkata was 140,892 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Kolkata was 115,275 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Kolkata was 252,380 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai

The 24-karat gold price in Chennai stood at 154,350 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Chennai was 141,488 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Chennai was 115,763 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Chennai was 253,450 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad

The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad stood at 154,140 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Hyderabad was 141,295 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Hyderabad was 115,605 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Hyderabad was 253,120 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad

The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad stood at 154,100 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Ahmedabad was 141,258 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was 115,575 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Ahmedabad was 253,050 per kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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