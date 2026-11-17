Gold prices declined in Chennai and Coimbatore on Tuesday, November 17, offering some relief to jewellery buyers in Tamil Nadu. The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹70 per gram, taking the cost of an 8-gram sovereign below the ₹1 lakh mark. Silver prices, meanwhile, remained unchanged.

According to rates published by Goodreturns, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹12,470 per gram on November 17, down from ₹12,540 per gram on Monday. This brought the price of an 8-gram sovereign to ₹99,760, a decline of ₹560 from the previous day's ₹1,00,320.

The latest decline means buyers in Chennai can purchase a sovereign of 22-carat gold at less than ₹1 lakh, excluding applicable taxes and jewellery-making charges.

Gold rate today in Chennai The 24-carat gold rate in Chennai also declined on Tuesday. According to Goodreturns, 24K gold was priced at ₹13,604 per gram, down ₹76 from ₹13,680 per gram on November 16.

The 22-carat gold rate stood at ₹12,470 per gram, compared with ₹12,540 a day earlier. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold was priced at ₹10,205 per gram, down ₹55 from the previous day's ₹10,260.

Here is a breakdown of gold prices in Chennai on November 17:

Gold category Price per gram Price per 10 grams 24 carat ₹ 13,604 ₹ 1,36,040 22 carat ₹ 12,470 ₹ 1,24,700 18 carat ₹ 10,205 ₹ 1,02,050

Gold rate today in Coimbatore Gold prices in Coimbatore also followed the downward trend on Tuesday. The 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹13,604 per gram, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹12,470 per gram, according to the rates reported by Goodreturns.

The price of 24-carat gold declined by ₹760 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold became cheaper by ₹700 per 10 grams compared with the previous day.

Gold category Price per gram Price per 10 grams 24 carat ₹ 13,604 ₹ 1,36,040 22 carat ₹ 12,470 ₹ 1,24,700

Silver rate today in Chennai and Coimbatore Silver prices remained unchanged in Chennai on November 17. The white metal was trading at ₹190 per gram, or ₹1,90,000 per kilogram, according to Goodreturns.

The silver rate in Coimbatore was also reported at ₹190 per gram on Tuesday.

The unchanged silver prices come after the metal witnessed a decline from ₹195 per gram on November 14 to ₹190 per gram on November 16.

What should jewellery buyers know? Gold and silver rates published by city-wise rate trackers are indicative and can vary between jewellers. The final price of gold jewellery will also depend on the purity, making charges and wastage charges.

Buyers should also account for the 3% GST applicable to gold and silver jewellery. Therefore, the final amount payable at a jewellery store may be higher than the prevailing per-gram rate.