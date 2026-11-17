Gold prices declined in Chennai and Coimbatore on Tuesday, November 17, offering some relief to jewellery buyers in Tamil Nadu. The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹70 per gram, taking the cost of an 8-gram sovereign below the ₹1 lakh mark. Silver prices, meanwhile, remained unchanged.
According to rates published by Goodreturns, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹12,470 per gram on November 17, down from ₹12,540 per gram on Monday. This brought the price of an 8-gram sovereign to ₹99,760, a decline of ₹560 from the previous day's ₹1,00,320.
The latest decline means buyers in Chennai can purchase a sovereign of 22-carat gold at less than ₹1 lakh, excluding applicable taxes and jewellery-making charges.
The 24-carat gold rate in Chennai also declined on Tuesday. According to Goodreturns, 24K gold was priced at ₹13,604 per gram, down ₹76 from ₹13,680 per gram on November 16.
The 22-carat gold rate stood at ₹12,470 per gram, compared with ₹12,540 a day earlier. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold was priced at ₹10,205 per gram, down ₹55 from the previous day's ₹10,260.
Here is a breakdown of gold prices in Chennai on November 17:
Gold category
Price per gram
Price per 10 grams
|24 carat
|₹13,604
|₹1,36,040
|22 carat
|₹12,470
|₹1,24,700
|18 carat
|₹10,205
|₹1,02,050
Gold prices in Coimbatore also followed the downward trend on Tuesday. The 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹13,604 per gram, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹12,470 per gram, according to the rates reported by Goodreturns.
The price of 24-carat gold declined by ₹760 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold became cheaper by ₹700 per 10 grams compared with the previous day.
Gold category
Price per gram
Price per 10 grams
|24 carat
|₹13,604
|₹1,36,040
|22 carat
|₹12,470
|₹1,24,700
Silver prices remained unchanged in Chennai on November 17. The white metal was trading at ₹190 per gram, or ₹1,90,000 per kilogram, according to Goodreturns.
The silver rate in Coimbatore was also reported at ₹190 per gram on Tuesday.
The unchanged silver prices come after the metal witnessed a decline from ₹195 per gram on November 14 to ₹190 per gram on November 16.
Gold and silver rates published by city-wise rate trackers are indicative and can vary between jewellers. The final price of gold jewellery will also depend on the purity, making charges and wastage charges.
Buyers should also account for the 3% GST applicable to gold and silver jewellery. Therefore, the final amount payable at a jewellery store may be higher than the prevailing per-gram rate.
Rates mentioned in this report are for November 17, 2026, and are indicative. Buyers should check with local jewellers for the final purchase price.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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