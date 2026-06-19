Gold, Silver Rate Today: How costly is 24K, 22K, 18K gold & silver in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities on 19 June

The price of gold in India dropped to 149,660 per 10 grams, tracking losses internationally due to a stronger dollar. Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold and silver rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities 19 June.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Jun 2026, 08:44 AM IST
Gold and silver prices declined as the market responded to a strong US dollar.
Gold and silver prices declined as the market responded to a strong US dollar.

Gold, Silver Rate Today: The price of the yellow metal saw downward correction on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline. Gold edged lower amid stronger dollar and hawkish signals from US Federal Reserve officials.

The non-yielding metal hovered around 149,660 per 10 grams in India at 7:50 AM, marking a significant drop from 154,180 price on Thursday. Meanwhile, 1 kilogram Silver 999 Fine is priced at 238,700. MCX Gold was trading around 149,378 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver stood at 237,620 per kilogram.

Spot gold fell 0.5%, to settle at $4,189.26 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT, while gold futures for August delivery plunged 0.9% to $4,207.80, Reuters reported. Other precious metals such as platinum and palladium also edged lower.

Also Read | Comex gold and silver retreat as US Fed officials signal possible rate hike

Positive sentiment flooded the market as oil tankers sailed through the Strait of Hormuz after the United States and Iran lifted blockade as an interim deal to end the war took effect. Bullion is set for a moderate decline this week as New Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh’s hawkish tone on Wednesday pointed to a potential interest-rate hike later this year, outweighing support from falling oil prices.

According to Goldman Sachs, gold prices are expected to rise to $4,900 per ounce by December, lower than its earlier forecast of $5,400, as the investment bank doesn't expect a Fed rate cut this year anymore.

Also Read | MCX gold rate slips below ₹1.53 lakh per 10 grams, silver crashes by ₹6,000

Strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Christopher Wong, believes that the reopening of the strait is positive for gold, “but Fed tightening offsets," Bloomberg reported. He added, “Historically, gold underperforms in the lead up to first hike.”

Name1 Gram10 Gram100 Gram1 Kilogram1 Ounce1 Tola
Gold 24 Karat ( )14,966149,6601,496,60014,966,000424,279174,561
Gold 22 Karat ( )13,719137,1881,371,88313,718,833388,922160,014
Gold 20 Karat ( )12,472124,7171,247,16712,471,667353,566145,467
Gold 18 Karat ( )11,225112,2451,122,45011,224,500318,209130,920
Gold 16 Karat ( )9,97799,773997,7339,977,333282,853116,374
Gold 14 Karat ( )8,73087,302873,0178,730,167247,496101,827
Gold 12 Karat ( )7,48374,830748,3007,483,000212,13987,280
Gold 10 Karat ( )6,23662,358623,5836,235,833176,78372,734

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities on 19 June

Given below are gold and silver prices in key Indian cities on Friday, 19 June 2026. The price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today is as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai

The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai stood at 149,390 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was 136,941 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Mumbai was 112,043 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was 238,270 per kg.

Also Read | Gold, silver or equities: Where to invest after the US-Iran agreement?

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi

The 24-karat gold price in Delhi stood at 149,130 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Delhi was 136,703 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Delhi was 111,848 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Delhi was 237,860 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bengaluru

The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru stood at 149,510 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Bengaluru was 137,051 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Bengaluru was 112,133 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Bengaluru was 238,460 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata

The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at 149,190 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Kolkata was 136,758 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Kolkata was 111,893 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Kolkata was 237,950 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai

The 24-karat gold price in Chennai stood at 149,830 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Chennai was 137,344 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Chennai was 112,373 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Chennai was 238,960 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad

The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad stood at 149,630 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Hyderabad was 137,161 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Hyderabad was 112,223 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Hyderabad was 238,650 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad

The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad stood at 149,590 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Ahmedabad was 137,124 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was 112,193 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Ahmedabad was 238,590 per kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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