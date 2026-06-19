Gold, Silver Rate Today: How costly is 24K, 22K, 18K gold & silver in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities on 19 June

Gold, Silver Rate Today: The price of the yellow metal saw downward correction on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline. Gold edged lower amid stronger dollar and hawkish signals from US Federal Reserve officials.

The non-yielding metal hovered around ₹149,660 per 10 grams in India at 7:50 AM, marking a significant drop from ₹154,180 price on Thursday. Meanwhile, 1 kilogram Silver 999 Fine is priced at ₹ 238,700. MCX Gold was trading around ₹149,378 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver stood at ₹237,620 per kilogram.

Spot gold fell 0.5%, to settle at $4,189.26 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT, while gold futures for August delivery plunged 0.9% to $4,207.80, Reuters reported. Other precious metals such as platinum and palladium also edged lower.

Also Read | Comex gold and silver retreat as US Fed officials signal possible rate hike

Positive sentiment flooded the market as oil tankers sailed through the Strait of Hormuz after the United States and Iran lifted blockade as an interim deal to end the war took effect. Bullion is set for a moderate decline this week as New Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh’s hawkish tone on Wednesday pointed to a potential interest-rate hike later this year, outweighing support from falling oil prices.

According to Goldman Sachs, gold prices are expected to rise to $4,900 per ounce by December, lower than its earlier forecast of $5,400, as the investment bank doesn't expect a Fed rate cut this year anymore.

Strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Christopher Wong, believes that the reopening of the strait is positive for gold, “but Fed tightening offsets," Bloomberg reported. He added, “Historically, gold underperforms in the lead up to first hike.”

Name 1 Gram 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kilogram 1 Ounce 1 Tola Gold 24 Karat ( ₹ ) 14,966 149,660 1,496,600 14,966,000 424,279 174,561 Gold 22 Karat ( ₹ ) 13,719 137,188 1,371,883 13,718,833 388,922 160,014 Gold 20 Karat ( ₹ ) 12,472 124,717 1,247,167 12,471,667 353,566 145,467 Gold 18 Karat ( ₹ ) 11,225 112,245 1,122,450 11,224,500 318,209 130,920 Gold 16 Karat ( ₹ ) 9,977 99,773 997,733 9,977,333 282,853 116,374 Gold 14 Karat ( ₹ ) 8,730 87,302 873,017 8,730,167 247,496 101,827 Gold 12 Karat ( ₹ ) 7,483 74,830 748,300 7,483,000 212,139 87,280 Gold 10 Karat ( ₹ ) 6,236 62,358 623,583 6,235,833 176,783 72,734

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities on 19 June Given below are gold and silver prices in key Indian cities on Friday, 19 June 2026. The price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today is as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai stood at ₹149,390 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹136,941 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹112,043 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹238,270 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The 24-karat gold price in Delhi stood at ₹149,130 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Delhi was ₹136,703 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹111,848 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Delhi was ₹237,860 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bengaluru The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru stood at ₹149,510 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Bengaluru was ₹137,051 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹112,133 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Bengaluru was ₹238,460 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹149,190 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Kolkata was ₹136,758 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹111,893 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Kolkata was ₹ 237,950 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The 24-karat gold price in Chennai stood at ₹149,830 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Chennai was ₹137,344 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹112,373 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Chennai was ₹ 238,960 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad stood at ₹149,630 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Hyderabad was ₹137,161 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹112,223 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Hyderabad was ₹238,650 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad stood at ₹149,590 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Ahmedabad was ₹137,124 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹112,193 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Ahmedabad was ₹ 238,590 per kg.