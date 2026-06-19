Gold, Silver Rate Today: How costly is 24K, 22K, 18K gold & silver in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities on 19 June

Gold, Silver Rate Today: The price of the yellow metal saw downward correction on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline. Gold edged lower amid stronger dollar and hawkish signals from US Federal Reserve officials.
The non-yielding metal hovered around ₹149,660 per 10 grams in India at 7:50 AM, marking a significant drop from ₹154,180 price on Thursday. Meanwhile, 1 kilogram Silver 999 Fine is priced at ₹ 238,700. MCX Gold was trading around ₹149,378 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver stood at ₹237,620 per kilogram.
Spot gold fell 0.5%, to settle at $4,189.26 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT, while gold futures for August delivery plunged 0.9% to $4,207.80, Reuters reported. Other precious metals such as platinum and palladium also edged lower.
Positive sentiment flooded the market as oil tankers sailed through the Strait of Hormuz after the United States and Iran lifted blockade as an interim deal to end the war took effect. Bullion is set for a moderate decline this week as New Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh’s hawkish tone on Wednesday pointed to a potential interest-rate hike later this year, outweighing support from falling oil prices.
According to Goldman Sachs, gold prices are expected to rise to $4,900 per ounce by December, lower than its earlier forecast of $5,400, as the investment bank doesn't expect a Fed rate cut this year anymore.
Strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Christopher Wong, believes that the reopening of the strait is positive for gold, “but Fed tightening offsets," Bloomberg reported. He added, “Historically, gold underperforms in the lead up to first hike.”
|Name
|1 Gram
|10 Gram
|100 Gram
|1 Kilogram
|1 Ounce
|1 Tola
|Gold 24 Karat ( ₹)
|14,966
|149,660
|1,496,600
|14,966,000
|424,279
|174,561
|Gold 22 Karat ( ₹)
|13,719
|137,188
|1,371,883
|13,718,833
|388,922
|160,014
|Gold 20 Karat ( ₹)
|12,472
|124,717
|1,247,167
|12,471,667
|353,566
|145,467
|Gold 18 Karat ( ₹)
|11,225
|112,245
|1,122,450
|11,224,500
|318,209
|130,920
|Gold 16 Karat ( ₹)
|9,977
|99,773
|997,733
|9,977,333
|282,853
|116,374
|Gold 14 Karat ( ₹)
|8,730
|87,302
|873,017
|8,730,167
|247,496
|101,827
|Gold 12 Karat ( ₹)
|7,483
|74,830
|748,300
|7,483,000
|212,139
|87,280
|Gold 10 Karat ( ₹)
|6,236
|62,358
|623,583
|6,235,833
|176,783
|72,734
Given below are gold and silver prices in key Indian cities on Friday, 19 June 2026. The price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today is as follows:
The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai stood at ₹149,390 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹136,941 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹112,043 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹238,270 per kg.
The 24-karat gold price in Delhi stood at ₹149,130 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Delhi was ₹136,703 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹111,848 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Delhi was ₹237,860 per kg.
The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru stood at ₹149,510 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Bengaluru was ₹137,051 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹112,133 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Bengaluru was ₹238,460 per kg.
The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹149,190 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Kolkata was ₹136,758 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹111,893 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Kolkata was ₹ 237,950 per kg.
The 24-karat gold price in Chennai stood at ₹149,830 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Chennai was ₹137,344 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹112,373 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Chennai was ₹ 238,960 per kg.
The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad stood at ₹149,630 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Hyderabad was ₹137,161 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹112,223 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Hyderabad was ₹238,650 per kg.
The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad stood at ₹149,590 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-karat gold in Ahmedabad was ₹137,124 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹112,193 per 10 grams. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Ahmedabad was ₹ 238,590 per kg.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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