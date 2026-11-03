Gold, silver rate today Kolkata Nov 3: Latest price movement update City of Joy investors ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali

Gold and silver prices declined in Kolkata on Tuesday, 3 November, as investors and jewellery buyers in the City of Joy tracked precious metal rates ahead of the festive shopping season.

With Dhanteras falling on 6 November and Diwali on 8 November, the latest price correction could influence buying decisions as consumers prepare for auspicious purchases of gold and silver.

As of 12 pm on 3 November, 24-karat gold was priced at ₹1,38,830 per 10 grams in Kolkata, down ₹1,400, or 1%, from the previous level. Silver prices also witnessed a decline, with 999 fine silver falling ₹4,850, or 2.64%, to ₹1,78,710 per kg, according to Bullion.com.

Gold and silver also traded lower in the domestic futures market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures declined 0.97% to ₹1,38,820 per 10 grams, while silver futures dropped 2.76% to ₹1,78,700 per kg.

International prices remained under pressure too. On the US Comex, gold declined 1.07% to $3,927.30 per ounce, while silver fell 3.09% to $49.32 per ounce.

Gold and silver prices today in Kolkata While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery because of its greater durability. Buyers can also find 20-karat and 18-karat gold.

Here is a look at the latest gold and silver prices in Kolkata on 3 November 2026.

Gold prices in Kolkata — 3 November 24-karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,38,830/10 gm

22-karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,27,261/10 gm

20-karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,15,692/10 gm

18-karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,04,123/10 gm

Silver prices in Kolkata — 3 November 999 fine silver rate in Kolkata — ₹1,78,710/1 kg

925 sterling silver rate in Kolkata — ₹1,65,307/1 kg

900 silver coin rate in Kolkata — ₹1,60,839/1 kg

800 German silver rate in Kolkata — ₹1,42,968/1 kg

Dhanteras, Diwali shopping: Should Kolkata buyers track the dip? With Dhanteras and Diwali approaching, the decline in gold and silver prices may draw the attention of jewellery buyers in Kolkata. The latest correction is also visible over the 1-month period.

A week ago, on 27 October, 24-karat gold was priced at ₹1,44,040 per 10 grams in Kolkata, while a month ago, on 4 October, it stood at ₹1,50,100 per 10 grams. Gold is currently priced at ₹1,38,830 per 10 grams in Kolkata on 3 November.

Similarly, 999 fine silver was priced at ₹1,96,430 per kg on 27 October and ₹2,25,920 per kg on 4 October. It is currently priced at ₹1,78,710 per kg.

Investors should also distinguish between buying precious metals for personal use and investing in them for portfolio diversification. Jewellery buyers should factor in making charges and GST, as the final purchase price may differ from the quoted gold rate.