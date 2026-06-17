Gold, Silver Rate Today: Check live price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold & silver on 17 June 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Price of the yellow metal rose on 17 June (Wednesday), amid optimism over a peace deal between the United States and Iran and easing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could hike interest rates while watcher wait for details on the coming policy meet.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $4,341.12 per ounce, as of 0230 GMT, trading near a one-week high hit, Reuters reported. It added that US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.2% to $4,361.10.

Bloomberg reported that bullion was near $4,335 an ounce, after advancing more than 6% over the past four sessions.

Other precious metals also extended gains, with spot silver rising 0.3% to $70.38 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $1,812.80, and palladium was up 0.3% at $1,355.65, the Reuters report added.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Wednesday, 17 June 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 17 June, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,53,120 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,40,360 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,27,600 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 17 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹2,51,140 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 17 June. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,52,470 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,39,764 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,14,353 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 17 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,49,560 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,52,860 per 10 grams, on 17 June. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,40,122 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,14,645 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 17 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,50,190 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 17 June. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,52,540 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,39,828 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,14,405 per 10 grams.

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The silver price in Kolkata today, 17 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,49,660 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 17 June. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,53,180 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,40,415 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,14,885 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 17 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,50,720 per kg.

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Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,52,950 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,40,204 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,14,713 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 17 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,50,570 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,52,910 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,40,168 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,14,683 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 17 June, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹2,50,500 per kg.