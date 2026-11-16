Gold, silver rates today, 16 November: Check 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver PM rates in Delhi

Gold and silver rates declined on Monday, 16 November, compared with their previous trading-session PM levels, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). The PM rate of 24-carat gold (999 purity) stood at ₹1,34,971 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold (916 purity) was quoted at ₹1,23,633 per 10 grams. Silver of 999 purity was priced at ₹1,70,251 per kilogram.
IBJA publishes benchmark rates for different gold purities and silver, with its website identifying the PM rates as the day's closing rates.
Metal
Purity
IBJA PM rate
|Gold
|24K (999), 10g
|₹1,34,971
|Gold
|22K (916), 10g
|₹1,23,633
|Silver
|999, 1kg
|₹1,70,251
|Source: IBJA, 16 November 2026. Gold rates are per 10 grams and silver rate is per kilogram.
Both gold and silver recorded a decline compared with the previous available PM rates on 13 November. The 24-carat gold rate fell by ₹838 per 10 grams, from ₹1,35,809 to ₹1,34,971. The 22-carat gold rate declined by ₹768 per 10 grams, from ₹1,24,401 to ₹1,23,633.
Silver saw a steeper fall, dropping by ₹7,749 per kg from ₹1,78,000 on 13 November to ₹1,70,251 on 16 November. This works out to a decline of about 4.35%. The 24-carat and 22-carat gold rates fell by around 0.62% each over the same comparison.
The comparison is with 13 November because IBJA's published previous-date rate table lists 13 November as the preceding session.
The IBJA figures are benchmark bullion rates, not a quote for a finished piece of jewellery. The association states that its displayed rates exclude GST and making charges. A buyer's final bill at a jewellery store can therefore be higher after applicable taxes, making charges, wastage or other store-specific costs are added.
Purity also matters when comparing prices. 24-carat gold, represented by 999 purity, has a higher gold content and is commonly used for coins and bars. 22-carat gold, represented by 916 purity, contains a lower proportion of pure gold and is widely used in jewellery because the alloy makes it more durable for wear.
Silver 999 refers to silver with 99.9% purity and is commonly tracked for bullion purchases such as bars and coins. Buyers should check the purity, weight and complete price breakup before placing an order, and compare the jeweller's quote with the benchmark rate.
The PM rates provide a reference point for the day, but retail prices can vary between jewellers. Consumers should confirm the final rate and all additional charges with the seller before purchasing.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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