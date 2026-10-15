Gold, silver back in shine after crash: What drove the fall, why prices surge, what's next for investors? Explained

Gold and silver prices rose on Thursday, October 15, after falling for three consecutive days, offering some relief after a sharp selloff. Gold prices rose 0.64% to $4,138.34 per ounce (at the time of writing), recovering from Wednesday’s 1.11% decline.
Silver prices gained 0.37% to $55.944 per ounce after plunging 6.29% the previous day. Here's what investors need to know and watch next.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Change
|15 Oct 2026
|4,138.34
|4,111.73
|4,161.81
|4,111.42
|+0.64%
|14 Oct 2026
|4,111.87
|4,161.00
|4,170.48
|4,073.44
|-1.11%
|13 Oct 2026
|4,157.95
|4,171.69
|4,200.64
|4,147.01
|-0.33%
|12 Oct 2026
|4,171.69
|4,194.25
|4,217.47
|4,154.60
|-0.54%
*Source: Investing.com; XAU/USD - Gold Spot US Dollar
Gold and silver prices came under renewed pressure following hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation data and shifting expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Change
|15 Oct 2026
|55.9440
|55.7380
|56.3755
|55.6940
|+0.37%
|14 Oct 2026
|55.7400
|59.5290
|59.5737
|55.3896
|-6.29%
|13 Oct 2026
|59.4845
|60.3400
|60.7550
|58.8899
|-1.42%
|12 Oct 2026
|60.3400
|60.8300
|61.4850
|60.1263
|-0.81%
*Source: Investing.com; XAG/USD - Silver Spot US Dollar
Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold pared its losses after New York Fed President Williams indicated that another rate hike could be appropriate this year, but that he currently sees no need for additional tightening in 2027. This suggested that the broader rate-hiking cycle could be nearing its end.
Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold and silver because they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.
Modi said gold prices recovered from recent lows as safe-haven demand strengthened following a sharp selloff across US equities, while Treasury yields and the dollar reversed their initial post-inflation gains.
The S&P 500 declined 1.1%, posting its worst session since July, while the Nasdaq fell 1.9% as hotter-than-expected inflation and concerns around elevated borrowing costs pressured technology stocks, he added.
Modi explained that September CPI accelerated to 3.7% annually, well above the Fed’s 2% long-term target, initially pushing the 10-year Treasury yield above 5.3% and increasing expectations of further monetary tightening. However, yields subsequently retreated as investors moved towards Treasuries amid the equity selloff and concerns that persistently high rates could eventually weaken economic growth. The dollar also surrendered gains, providing additional support to bullion.
“Gold therefore benefited from the combination of softer yields, a weaker dollar and renewed risk aversion despite elevated inflation and Fed tightening risks,” he noted.
Modi said domestically, USDINR stabilised after its recent decline, reducing the additional currency-related pressure and allowing international price recovery to translate more effectively into domestic prices. Focus now shifts to US PPI and retail sales data.
Investors should closely watch the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook on October 27–28, 2026. The direction of the US dollar, Treasury yields, and global risk sentiment will also remain important for gold and silver prices in the near term.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.