Gold, silver back in shine after crash: What drove the fall, why prices surge, what's next for investors? Explained

Gold and silver prices rose on Thursday, October 15, after falling for three consecutive days, offering some relief after a sharp selloff. Gold prices rose 0.64% to $4,138.34 per ounce (at the time of writing), recovering from Wednesday’s 1.11% decline.

Silver prices gained 0.37% to $55.944 per ounce after plunging 6.29% the previous day. Here's what investors need to know and watch next.

Why were gold and silver prices falling?

Date Price ($/oz) Open High Low Change 15 Oct 2026 4,138.34 4,111.73 4,161.81 4,111.42 +0.64% 14 Oct 2026 4,111.87 4,161.00 4,170.48 4,073.44 -1.11% 13 Oct 2026 4,157.95 4,171.69 4,200.64 4,147.01 -0.33% 12 Oct 2026 4,171.69 4,194.25 4,217.47 4,154.60 -0.54% *Source: Investing.com; XAU/USD - Gold Spot US Dollar

Gold and silver prices came under renewed pressure following hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation data and shifting expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Date Price ($/oz) Open High Low Change 15 Oct 2026 55.9440 55.7380 56.3755 55.6940 +0.37% 14 Oct 2026 55.7400 59.5290 59.5737 55.3896 -6.29% 13 Oct 2026 59.4845 60.3400 60.7550 58.8899 -1.42% 12 Oct 2026 60.3400 60.8300 61.4850 60.1263 -0.81% *Source: Investing.com; XAG/USD - Silver Spot US Dollar

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold pared its losses after New York Fed President Williams indicated that another rate hike could be appropriate this year, but that he currently sees no need for additional tightening in 2027. This suggested that the broader rate-hiking cycle could be nearing its end.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold and silver because they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

Why did gold and silver recover today? Modi said gold prices recovered from recent lows as safe-haven demand strengthened following a sharp selloff across US equities, while Treasury yields and the dollar reversed their initial post-inflation gains.

The S&P 500 declined 1.1%, posting its worst session since July, while the Nasdaq fell 1.9% as hotter-than-expected inflation and concerns around elevated borrowing costs pressured technology stocks, he added.

Modi explained that September CPI accelerated to 3.7% annually, well above the Fed’s 2% long-term target, initially pushing the 10-year Treasury yield above 5.3% and increasing expectations of further monetary tightening. However, yields subsequently retreated as investors moved towards Treasuries amid the equity selloff and concerns that persistently high rates could eventually weaken economic growth. The dollar also surrendered gains, providing additional support to bullion.

“Gold therefore benefited from the combination of softer yields, a weaker dollar and renewed risk aversion despite elevated inflation and Fed tightening risks,” he noted.

What should investors watch next? Modi said domestically, USDINR stabilised after its recent decline, reducing the additional currency-related pressure and allowing international price recovery to translate more effectively into domestic prices. Focus now shifts to US PPI and retail sales data.