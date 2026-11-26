Gold prices fell to their lowest level in more than a year on Thursday, as persistent US inflationfuelled concerns that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer, weighing on the appeal of the non-yielding precious metal.
Spot gold was down 0.1% to $3,577.28 per ounce. Earlier, the commodity touched its lowest level since August 2025. The metal also briefly fell below the key $3,500 mark for the first time since September 2025. US gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.73% to settle at $3,535.8.
The latest US inflation data offered little relief to gold investors. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% in October, following an unrevised 0.5% increase in September, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
“With inflationary pressures remaining significantly above the Fed target, the likelihood continues that the Fed will raise interest rates moving forward, which adds pressure to gold,” David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, told CNBC.
“That’s been one of the main themes that remains a headwind for the gold market, and today’s PCE data did nothing to allay those concerns,” he added.
Higher interest rates typically weigh on gold as investors shift towards interest-bearing assets that offer better returns, reducing the appeal of bullion, which does not generate income.
"Investors are covering shorts going into a major US holiday, which is driving the price action in gold today," Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, told Reuters
"Gold continues to be sold to raise cash in this sentiment sensitive environment amid risk aversion," he added.
Meanwhile, a broader sell-off in US equities, driven by persistent selling in AI-linked stocks and fresh tariff proposals by President Donald Trump, further dented market sentiment.
US President Donald Trump fired a new tariff salvo on Wednesday at 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union, undeterred in his protectionist push by the losses his Republican Party suffered in US midterm elections.
Asian shares meanwhile dug out a rare rally after Wall Street fought back from deep lows, though concerns over the circular financing of AI and a new round of US tariffs made for a muted mood in a holiday-thinned session.
Among other metals, spot silver rose 1% to $41.64 per ounce, platinum gained 1.6% to $1,301.33 and palladium climbed 2.1% to $880.50.
(With inputs from Reuters and CNBC)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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